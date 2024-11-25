Ex-McLaren Mechanic Urges Red Bull to Sack Sergio Perez on “Pure Sporting Perspective”

Despite several ups and downs this season, Max Verstappen has maintained the high benchmark of his top-drawer performances — which also helped him clinch his fourth world title in Las Vegas. However, the same is not true for Red Bull as Sergio Perez’s struggles have played a key role in why the Milton Keynes-based squad is likely to finish third in the Constructors’ Championship this season.

Following another disappointing weekend for Perez in Las Vegas, former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley has spoken out, urging Red Bull to drop the Mexican driver at the end of the 2024 season.

In his recent YouTube video, Priestley did not hold back in his criticism of Perez’s performance. “Red Bull will look at this constructor’s battle (which they are likely to finish in P3), and the only reason that would have happened is because of the poor results on Checo’s side of the garage… I cannot see a world in which Red Bull continues to run Checo Perez in that second car,” he shared.

Marko reacts to Perez’s exit: ‘We will make a decision in Abu Dhabi’ — The gap between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez during Las Vegas GP qualifying highlighted the growing concerns around Perez’s performance. While Verstappen managed P5 despite challenges, Perez failed to… pic.twitter.com/KY02Cow8pA — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) November 23, 2024

Priestley acknowledged the complexities of contracts and commercial obligations but emphasized that F1 should prioritize performance above all else. “From a pure sporting perspective, which is at the heart of everything in Formula 1, they have to have someone who can do a better job,” Priestley added.

So far, Red Bull has not publicly announced what their plans are for Perez beyond 2024. However, comments from team principal Christian Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko suggest that the team’s patience is running thin.

Perez is hanging on to his seat by a thread

Speaking ahead of the weekend in Vegas, Horner acknowledged that Red Bull has a clear understanding of the contractual situations of all its drivers. While Perez’s contract runs until the end of the 2026 season [option deal for ’26], the Austrian team is considering a change in its driver lineup for 2025.

Meanwhile, Marko shared that the team’s Constructors’ Championship position has disappointed employees, especially since it affects their bonuses. He confirmed that discussions about the driver lineup for 2025 will take place after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, with decisions made by Red Bull’s shareholders about the lineup of both teams.

If Red Bull staff are wondering where their bonuses are, they can ask Sergio Perez says Helmut Marko#F1 #SergioPerez #RedBull pic.twitter.com/6teoOQVhrV — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) November 25, 2024

Rumors of Liam Lawson replacing the Mexican have recently been at an all-time high with reports suggesting that Lawson was given the seat at RB mid-season only to audition him for the second Red Bull seat.

Additionally, Williams driver Franco Colapinto, who is now a free agent for 2025, is reportedly on Red Bull’s radar, also suggesting that Perez might be shown the exit door at the end of the season.

The Mexican has maintained his stance that he will stay with Red Bull, citing his contract, which runs until the end of the 2026 season. However, experts argue that his contract likely includes performance clauses, which could give Red Bull the option to part ways with him much earlier than 2026.