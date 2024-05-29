“Charles, You Cannot Do That”: Inner Monologue Helped Leclerc From Spilling Monaco Win

Charles Leclerc dominated the Monaco GP last weekend from the start to the finish to register his maiden victory in the Principality. Although it was a seemingly comfortable outing, emotions were close to getting the better of him at one moment, and Leclerc had to snap back into focus to prevent a disaster.

In the recent episode of the F1 Nation Podcast, Leclerc revealed how he had tears in his eyes while he was speeding through the tunnel section at speeds over 170 mph. After years of heartbreak in his home race, Leclerc knew that he was close to achieving his dream. To refocus, however, the 26-year-old told himself,

“F*** Charles, you cannot do that now. You still have two laps to finish“.

In another interview, Leclerc spoke about remembering his father during the closing stages of the race. Herve Leclerc, who sadly passed away in 2017, did everything in his power to help his son Charles reach F1. Unfortunately, he couldn’t live to see him win the Monaco GP.

The F1 Kids broadcast call of Charles Leclerc win at Monaco is so wholesome pic.twitter.com/DkOwHc1kve — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) May 28, 2024

Leclerc said (as quoted by ESPN),

“It was very much in my mind. I think in every race I have done, there has not been one single race where I was thinking about this kind of personal stuff inside the car, because you’ve got to stay on it“.

Leclerc’s emotional victory in the streets of Monte Carlo was his first since the 2022 Austrian GP, and sixth overall. In terms of the Drivers’ and Constructors” standings, Leclerc’s Monaco GP win has breathed fresh life into the Championship.

Charles Leclerc’s win reignites blows Championship fight wide open

Leclerc’s win in Monaco has helped him reduce the gap to Championship leader Max Verstappen to just 31 points. Meanwhile, Red Bull’s advantage at the top of the Constructors’ Championship standings is even slimmer – 24 points.

However, with 16 races remaining this year, Leclerc knows that there is still a long way to go before the Championship is decided. Therefore, he plans on taking it race by race and hopes that Ferrari continues to bring upgrades that might help him fight more at the front.

Unfortunately not the most thrilling race or result. Up and onwards to Canada!#KeepPushing #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/UmNaNz721R — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 26, 2024

On the other hand, Leclerc understands that Verstappen himself is not particularly confident about his chances moving forward. The next race of the 2024 season takes place in Canada, and the Dutch driver expects to struggle there too.

If Verstappen and Red Bull do struggle, it could be another race weekend where Ferrari and McLaren fight for the race win. Red Bull’s advantage will diminish further and chances of a three-way battle for the World Championship will increase profoundly.