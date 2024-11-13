Charles Leclerc Foresees ‘Big Challenge’ From Ferrari Bound Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc has been driving for Ferrari, arguably F1’s best team, since 2019. But it has not been all sunshine and rainbows for Leclerc, who has had to endure some challenging times and hold off tough teammates. Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz put up a good fight, and Leclerc—for the most part—outperformed them. Lewis Hamilton, however, will bring a whole new game altogether.

Statistically, Hamilton is F1’s best driver of all time. With Hamilton having over a hundred wins and pole positions, Leclerc knows exactly who he will be dealing with, and is relishing the opportunity to square off against him in equal machinery.

“It is going to be a big challenge for me, but I am really looking forward to it,” said Leclerc on the Box Box Box podcast. “On one side, I’ll be able to learn from Lewis in the same car as him, which is great, but as well as trying to prove what I am capable of“.

Charles Leclerc about lewis hamilton

“the most successful driver in f1 history”

” the best he can’t wait to learn from”

mad respect between the two wishing them the best ❤️pic.twitter.com/pVW2MDJrVk — (@versacerrari) June 21, 2024

Hamilton has been a part of the F1 grid since 2007, and has only lost to teammates three times — Jenson Button (2009), Nico Rosberg (2016), George Russell (2022).

The last few years have admittedly been difficult for Hamilton, with Mercedes’ slump impacting his performance and confidence. As it stands, he could lose to Russell once again in the standings, with the younger Mercedes driver leading by two points with three weekends remaining. If Russell holds on, he will become the first teammate ever to defeat Hamilton twice in the Championship.

Even if Russell achieves this, it’s important to note that, out of 17 seasons, Hamilton would have only lost to a teammate four times. Such is the magnitude of the challenge Leclerc will face.

Leclerc and Hamilton’s intra-team rivalry likely to benefit Ferrari

Since it has been 15 long years since Ferrari last won the Constructors’ Championship back in 2008, ending their title drought would be their biggest goal. And having two top drivers like Leclerc and Hamilton can help them achieve just that.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton will be desperate to establish themselves as the number one driver in the team and will try to give their best to beat each other. As long as they keep it clean against each other, such a competitive rivalry will only benefit Ferrari.

The Italian outfit has already seen a glimpse of how two strong drivers can benefit the team thanks to the excellent partnership that Leclerc and Sainz have developed during their time as teammates. With Ferrari only 36 points behind leaders McLaren in the standings, they may not even have to wait until next year to win the championship.

Irrespective of how Ferrari ends this season, the arrival of Hamilton next year is only likely to help them move further forward. Or at least that is what the team hopes.