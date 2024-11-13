mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Foresees ‘Big Challenge’ From Ferrari Bound Lewis Hamilton

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Großbritannien, 44), Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari HP, Monaco, 16) bei der Fahrerparade im Estadio GNP Seguros Foro Sol, MEX, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Grand Prix von Mexiko City, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Rennen, 27.10.2024

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Großbritannien, 44), Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari HP, Monaco, 16) bei der Fahrerparade im Estadio GNP Seguros Foro Sol, MEX, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Grand Prix von Mexiko City, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Rennen, 27.10.2024 | Credits- IMAGO / Eibner

Charles Leclerc has been driving for Ferrari, arguably F1’s best team, since 2019. But it has not been all sunshine and rainbows for Leclerc, who has had to endure some challenging times and hold off tough teammates. Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz put up a good fight, and Leclerc—for the most part—outperformed them. Lewis Hamilton, however, will bring a whole new game altogether.

Statistically, Hamilton is F1’s best driver of all time. With Hamilton having over a hundred wins and pole positions, Leclerc knows exactly who he will be dealing with, and is relishing the opportunity to square off against him in equal machinery.

It is going to be a big challenge for me, but I am really looking forward to it,” said Leclerc on the Box Box Box podcast. “On one side, I’ll be able to learn from Lewis in the same car as him, which is great, but as well as trying to prove what I am capable of“.

Hamilton has been a part of the F1 grid since 2007, and has only lost to teammates three times — Jenson Button (2009), Nico Rosberg (2016), George Russell (2022).

The last few years have admittedly been difficult for Hamilton, with Mercedes’ slump impacting his performance and confidence. As it stands, he could lose to Russell once again in the standings, with the younger Mercedes driver leading by two points with three weekends remaining. If Russell holds on, he will become the first teammate ever to defeat Hamilton twice in the Championship.

Even if Russell achieves this, it’s important to note that, out of 17 seasons, Hamilton would have only lost to a teammate four times. Such is the magnitude of the challenge Leclerc will face.

Leclerc and Hamilton’s intra-team rivalry likely to benefit Ferrari

Since it has been 15 long years since Ferrari last won the Constructors’ Championship back in 2008, ending their title drought would be their biggest goal. And having two top drivers like Leclerc and Hamilton can help them achieve just that.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton will be desperate to establish themselves as the number one driver in the team and will try to give their best to beat each other. As long as they keep it clean against each other, such a competitive rivalry will only benefit Ferrari.

The Italian outfit has already seen a glimpse of how two strong drivers can benefit the team thanks to the excellent partnership that Leclerc and Sainz have developed during their time as teammates. With Ferrari only 36 points behind leaders McLaren in the standings, they may not even have to wait until next year to win the championship.

Irrespective of how Ferrari ends this season, the arrival of Hamilton next year is only likely to help them move further forward. Or at least that is what the team hopes.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these