Charles Leclerc ‘frustration’ plays a key role in Ferrari’s sacking of Mattia Binotto after 4 seasons

Ferrari to sack Mattia Binotto after 4 seasons following Charles Leclerc’s frustration with horrendous race strategy

Charles Leclerc shared his arrival in Ferrari alongside the appointment of Mattia Binotto as team Principal. Although Binotto and Leclerc shared a good relationship with one another, recently there have been some differences between the two.

Leclerc was unhappy with Ferrari’s strategy to allow Carlos Sainz to claim the race win in Silverstone. This affected his season and Leclerc was seen moaning about it. But in response, Binnoto did the infamous ‘finger wag’ on the Monegasque.

Leclerc confronted the Italian after the race, but the two put the matter aside over dinner at Monaco. But Leclerc’s frustration following Ferrari’s tyre blunder in the 2022 Brazilian GP has brought Binotto’s position into scrutiny.

And recent reports from Leo Turrini, Ferrari Chairman John Elkann and the board at Maranello have made their decision. The Italian team will be sacking Binotto with a replacement already in place.

Why Have Ferrari decided to sack Mattia Binotto?

Mattia Binotto took charge as Ferrari Team Principal in 2019. But since joining he has overseen the most troubled times in Ferrari’s recent F1 history. It started with Ferrari getting penalised in 2019 for the Power unit controversy.

This hindered their performance in 2020 and 2021 where Ferrari endured 2 winless seasons. The humiliating streak finally ended when Charles and Carlos Sainz took a 1-2 in the 2022 Bahrain GP. But the team’s issues were far from fixed.

“Binotto pays a season with high hopes but, in the end, many strategy mistakes and reliability compromized all, also disappointing Charles Leclerc. Binotto’s place will be taken by the French engineer Vasseur who, at the moment, is CEO at Sauber.” — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) November 15, 2022

The team have been struggling with their race strategy since Binotto took charge. Ferrari’s errors were almost comical. This alone along with reliability issues cost the team the title in 2022.

For asking Sebastian Vettel to run 36 laps on used soft tyres 2020 Spanish GP. Or Charles’s sub-par Monaco GP strategy, the miscommunication in Silverstone, the tyre goof up in 2022 Brazil, etc are just some of the many errors.

Ferrari to align team towards Charles Leclerc with Frederic Vasseur’s appointment

Mattia Binotto will join a list of high-profile exits expected at the end of the 2022 season. This includes Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s strategy head Iñaki Rueda and Race director Laurent Mekies.

While Ferrari has set their sights on current Alfa Romeo Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur as Binotto’s successor. While Former Ferrari and current Haas Technical Simone Resta will return to Ferrari to lead the technical direction.

Ferrari’s errors and mistakes in the 2022 campaign cost the team their first driver’s title and constructor’s championship in 16 years. And the Maranello-based outfit is looking for a revamp.

Who is Frederic Vasseur? – Founded the ASM team in 1996, winning multiple F3 championships with Lewis Hamilton. – Formed the ART team with Nicholas Todt in 2004, winning GP2 with Rosberg and Hamilton. – Renault TP in 2016 – Sauber TP since 2017, managing Charles Leclerc. pic.twitter.com/y91gNapqp6 — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) November 15, 2022

But the appointment of Vasseur shows Ferraritalioring the team to suit Leclerc. Vasseur is close friends with Nicholas Todt, Leclerc’s Manager.

Todt and Vasseur founded ART racing, in which Charles Leclerc secured his 2016 F2 Championship. Vasseur was the Monegasque’s team principal when he joined the F1 grid with Sauber in 2018. The two share a good relationship off-track as well.

Other options considered by the team were the Ferrari GT racing head Antonello Coletta and McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl. But Vassuer’s influence and experience might have made the difference.

Scuderia Ferrari Statement: In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto’s position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation. — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 15, 2022

Ferrari released a statement regarding Binotto’s sacking, calling them baseless. While Alfa Romeo has decided on any comments regarding Vasseur’s future.

Binotto is said to be present for the final race weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi from Nov 18-20. He will be returning to his role having missed the last 3 races in COTA, Mexico and Brazil.

