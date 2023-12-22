Charles Leclerc Fulfilled Jules Bianchi’s Ferrari Legacy, But Brother Arthur Leclerc Fails Family Dream in Red

Racing played a huge role in the life of Charles Leclerc since his childhood days. His father, Herve Leclerc, was a racer himself, racing primarily in the European Formula 3 championship. Often talking about the crucial role his father played in his motorsports career, Leclerc also revealed it was his father who introduced him to the world of cars. When his father could not afford to support his racing career, Leclerc found a saving grace in his future godfather, Jules Bianchi.

Bianchi was an up-and-coming driver in the F1 world, and Ferrari had their eyes on signing him for their team. It was Bianchi’s recommendation to Jean Todt that brought the team’s attention to the young Monegasque before Bianchi would lose his life in a crash in 2015.

While one Leclerc brother was able to fulfill the dreams of his family, another brother hit a snag. According to reports coming in from PlanetF1, the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) recently revealed their lineup for the 2024 season, opting to exclude 23-year-old Arthur Leclerc. The decision came following Arthur’s P15 finish in the 2023 Formula 2 championship while driving for DAMS.

However, it’s not all bad news for the Leclerc household, as Ferrari claims Arthur Leclerc will still be a part of their family. While the finer details of the involvement are yet to come, what’s certain is that the 23-year-old continues to be a part of the Ferrari setup, just like his elder brother.

When Charles Leclerc and Arthur Leclerc interviewed each other

The elder Leclerc brother shares an extremely special bond with his late father and godfather, especially since they aren’t alive anymore. He once revealed how he thinks of both of them after winning a race, signifying the emotional connection between the three. Speaking about comparisons between him and Bianchi, the 26-year-old admitted to feeling immensely proud of himself whenever someone would come up to him and say he looks a lot like Bianchi. “It gives me a flat smile on my face.”

Talking to his brother about racing for Ferrari, Leclerc Sr. said that it was a special feeling to fulfill the legacy of his godfather and be able to sit in the seat that was once meant for him. He appreciated Ferrari for the way the team operates and the support they provide to develop an increasingly encouraging atmosphere within the team. Arthur Leclerc shared a similar take on Ferrari’s operations while expressing his happiness with the way operations take place within the Maranello-based team.