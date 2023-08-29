Lando Norris “Not a Big Fan” of Ferrari Giving Tribute to Its Drivers for Recording a Historic Win After 50 Years

Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this year, for the first time since 1965. Ferrari’s victory denied Toyota a sixth consecutive Le Mans victory, making it a historic event for the Italian automaker. To commemorate that, their F1 team decided to pay homage to Ferrari’s Le Mans division in the upcoming Italian GP by sporting one-off race suits. However, McLaren’s Lando Norris couldn’t resist poking fun at Ferrari’s new color suits during a livestream.

The suit went viral on social media as fans couldn’t help but draw a comparison to McDonald’s, one of the biggest food chains in the world. This was mainly because of the red and yellow branding associated with them. Admittedly, Ferrari’s race suit for Monza next weekend also features similar colors.

Because of the ongoing jokes about Ferrari’s new race suit, Norris couldn’t help but join in. He joked about the colors, and stated that he was ‘not a big fan’. He joins a huge number of fans in agreeing that the color scheme is not ideal for a Ferrari race suit.

Lando Norris jokes about Ferrari’s new race suits

In a livestreaming session hosted by Max Fewtrell, Lando Norris jokingly compared Ferrari’s new race suits to the iconic colors of McDonald’s. He asked Red Bull Max Verstappen, “Do you think the Ferrari stuff looks more like McDonald’s this year than last year?” Max agreed and said, “Yeah, I’m not a big fan of their suits.”

Since then, the playful exchange between the two drivers has gone viral on social media, with fans indulging in the light-hearted banter.

Irrespective of the color scheme, Ferrari introduced something different to its motor racing suits by adding yellow to its traditional red. The addition of yellow could be considered a nod to the classic Ferrari colors.

The inspiration behind this choice comes from the Ferrari 499P which emerged victorious in the Le Mans race earlier this year. The team aims to honor their endurance racing victories while aiming to achieve similar things in F1.

Ferrari diverts personnel to Le Mans, eyes future victory

With the introduction of the costs involved in Formula 1, teams such as Ferrari have reportedly diverted some of their personnel and resources towards their Le Mans team. Additionally, there are rumors that Ferrari F1 drivers like Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could suit up for the iconic endurance race in Le Mans in the future.

While rumors suggest that Leclerc and Sainz could be involved in Le Mans, Sainz’s future with Ferrari is uncertain. For Ferrari, winning Le Mans is hugely important, and team boss John Elkann compares it to winning the F1 World Championship. Sending Leclerc to Le Mans will be proof of Ferrari’s commitment to success in Formula 1 and endurance racing.

As the team continues to make a serious effort in its Le Mans campaigns, fans can expect to see the iconic Ferrari brand competing at the highest level in several motorsport events.