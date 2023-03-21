Charles Leclerc Gives Epic Two-Word Reply After Carlos Sainz Claims He’s Better at Every Sport

Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were involved in a hilarious interaction recently. Sainz began the conversation by explaining how he was better than Leclerc at every sport.

However, little did he know that the Monegasque had a brilliant answer in store. Ferrari fans would be delighted to know that the spirits are still high between the two teammates even though recent results have not gone their way.

Leclerc only managed a seventh-place finish in Saudi Arabia, having suffered from a DNF in the opening race in Bahrain. On the other hand, Sainz finished fourth in Bahrain, followed by sixth in Saudi Arabia.

‘Say any sport I am better’: Carlos Sainz to Charles Leclerc

In a recent viral video on social media, Carlos Sainz attempted to draw Charles Leclerc‘s face. While he was carefully making his sketch, an F1 presenter asked Sainz if there was any other sport the Spaniard beat the Monegasque at other than golf and chess.

In reply, Sainz says, “Golf, chess, tennis. Say any sport I am better”. On hearing Sainz’s response, Leclerc immediately says, “Not racing”. The Spaniard seemed to have no answer to Leclerc’s response as he got back to drawing the Monegasque’s face.

carlos: you’re looking great! you’re looking like a woman right now

charles: i look happy at least! […] oh, my ears! i’m gonna have big complex with my ears, i can fly with those ears. charles discovering a new insecurity of his 💀 pic.twitter.com/SwaQsvABMD — clara (@leclercsletters) March 20, 2023

carlos: say any sport, i’m better

charles: not racing CHARLES 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YLUHnmXzEr — clara (@leclercsletters) March 19, 2023

Regarding F1, Sainz and Leclerc are in their third season as teammates at Ferrari. In the 2021 campaign, the Spaniard finished fifth in the championship with 164.5 points and beat the Monegasque by five points.

As for the 2022 season, Leclerc finished an outstanding second in the championship with 308 points. Meanwhile, Sainz finished fifth with 246 points.

Leclerc and Sainz’s 2023 season gets off to a disappointing start

After finishing second in the Drivers’ Championship last year, Charles Leclerc is currently in eighth this season. The Monegasque has just scored six points after the first two races and is a whopping 38 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen.

On the other hand, Carlos Sainz has scored 20 points so far. While the Spaniard has fared much better than Leclerc, he and Ferrari are still way off from where they would hope to be.

Ferrari will not have much more time to rediscover their form as the next race in Australia takes place in less than two weeks. The Grand Prix in Melbourne will be held from March 31 to April 2.