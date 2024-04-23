Charles Leclerc Has a Rival in the Ice Cream Market as Nico Rosberg Ranks His Brand Over ‘LEC’

Last month, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc launched his own low-calorie ice-cream brand named ‘Lec’. Adding a personal touch to it, the brand received a lot of attention and the ones who got their hands on it relayed positive reviews. However, mixing the cut-throat world of Formula 1 and business, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg sparks a rivalry with Leclerc.

During the Chinese GP, Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz went over to Rosberg and reminded him that Leclerc had joined him in the ice cream business. To this, the German said,

“Yes he has, yeah. He’s gone a bit bigger than me though. I just have a shop. He’s built a whole empire.”

After accepting the varying scales of the operation, when Kravitz asked if his shop would feature some Lec tubs, Rosberg fired back. He said,

“No way, ours is much better. We’re in Ibiza and ours is much better.”

Rosberg’s ice cream venture started in Ibiza (Spain) where he owns a gelato shop called Vivi’s Creamery Ibiza. It was voted as the number one creamery on the island and this beautiful boutique shop is run by Rosberg’s wife Vivian. Per the former Mercedes driver, homemade gelato served at his small shop will beat Leclerc’s large scale manufacturing process any day.

Charles Leclerc Vs Nico Rosberg ice cream: Which brand has more to offer and for how much?

Comparing the two drivers’ ice cream ventures in terms of availability, Lec comes out on top instantly as the Monegasque’s brand is meant to reach the masses. Even though Lec is only available in Italy, the target audience is much larger. Vivi’s Creamery is limited to Ibiza and just one store.

However, where it lacks in reach, it makes up for it in variety. Vivi’s Creamery is an ice-cafe and offers everything a gelato parlor and cafe would offer. From vegan and gluten-free, to health-conscious items on the menu, Vivi’s Creamery offers plenty of options to customers, including seasonal gelato flavors. The creamery also offers its customers an option to make their own ice cream on the cold stone.

Lec on the other hand, has only five flavors; namely- peanut caramel tango, swirly pistachi-oh!, chocolate crunch, vanillove, salty caramel. One tub costs 4.99 euros [$5.36] and has just 370 kcal. For people looking to keep their calorie intake in check, Leclerc’s brand would be the preferred choice.