Charles Leclerc Has a Quality Only a Few People Possess, Reveals a Sports Medicine Doctor

Despite a disastrous start to the F1 2023 season, Charles Leclerc already seems to have put the disappointment behind him. The Monegasque has been using this four-week break in F1’s calendar to work hard on Ferrari’s simulator.

The 25-year-old has now completed two days of work in the Maranello simulator to help develop the SF-23. This act showcases his sheer commitment as he continues to help the team at a time when most drivers and teams are relaxing.

Dr Riccardo Ceccarelli, a sports medicine doctor, has explained how Leclerc has a gift that helps get the best out of him. Despite all the struggles Leclerc has faced in his lifetime, both personally and professionally, he has shown an incredible ability to produce comebacks. And that is exactly what he currently needs at Ferrari.

Ceccarelli explains what unique quality makes Leclerc successful

In a conversation with motorsport.com, Dr Riccardo Ceccarelli said, “He (Charles Leclerc) is always hyper-critical with himself. He rigorously recognizes the mistakes made. But then he has the ability to turn the page and look to the future in a constructive way like few others can.”

The Monegasque has demonstrated time and time again how each setback only makes him stronger. Despite all the hardships Leclerc has endured in his lifetime, he has never succumbed to them. For example, just four days after his father, Hervé Leclerc, sadly passed away in 2017, Charles went on to win the F2 feature races in Baku.

And this is just one example of when the 25-year-old has overcome significant challenges. The Ferrari star will now hope to use his personal experience to help Ferrari get back to where they belong.

Charles Leclerc has a disastrous start to the 2023 season

After finishing a brilliant second in the championship in the 2022 season, it is fair to say that Charles Leclerc‘s 2023 campaign is off to a terrible start. The Ferrari driver has just scored six points and finds himself tenth in the championship.

He is 14 points behind his teammate Carlos Sainz and already a whopping 63 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen. Leclerc’s disastrous start to the 2023 season can be attributed to the two DNFs he suffered in Bahrain and Australia.

The Monegasque was forced to retire in Bahrain after his Ferrari suffered a power unit issue. As for Australia, Leclerc retired from the race after a first-lap collision with Lance Stroll.

Leclerc was at fault for the collision with Stroll as he attempted to make an overly aggressive move without considering the potential consequences. After a poor start to the season, the 25-year-old will now hope that he and Ferrari can produce a strong comeback in the next race in Baku, which takes place from April 28 to 30.