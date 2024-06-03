Charles Leclerc Hoped for a Discount After He Revealed His Party Intentions Post Monaco GP Victory

Charles Leclerc, the local hero, made quite the revelation before the Monaco Grand Prix. Going into his sixth home race, he boldly announced that if he clinched the win, he would celebrate in style. True to his word, after his emotional victory, Leclerc shared with the media that he planned to throw a massive party and was hoping for a discount to make it even better.

Leclerc, overjoyed from his win, told the media, “Tonight I’m gonna party like an animal.” When asked if he had told everyone where the celebration would be and if many people would join him, he hinted that he would need a discount for the party, saying, “They will be happy. I need to have a discount for tonight.” A follow-up question about drinks was met with a simple and enthusiastic, “Yeah, exactly!”

Even before his media interaction, Leclerc had given a hint about his party plans. Over the team radio, just after crossing the finish line, he excitedly said, “I hope Jimmy’z is ready.”

Jimmy’z is a famous nightclub in Monte Carlo, known for its high prices. A report from sportbible.com mentioned that the cheapest table costs around €3,000 ($3,260 approx) and a prime spot near the DJ booth could go up to €15,000 ($16,300 approx).

Considering these prices were from 2021, the current rates are likely even higher. However, Leclerc’s celebration was thoroughly well-deserved. By winning, he became the first Monegasque driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix in 93 years, making the principality extremely proud.

This victory was particularly special because it was his third time starting from pole position at Monaco, but the first time he managed to maintain the lead and win, breaking what many called the ‘Monaco Curse’.

Ferrari now has an outside chance at winning the championship

The victory didn’t just mean a lot for Charles Leclerc personally. It also had significant implications for the championship. Ferrari, thanks to Leclerc’s win and his teammate Carlos Sainz finishing third, gained considerable ground on Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Red Bull had a tough race with Max Verstappen finishing sixth and Sergio Perez crashing out on the first lap, earning them only eight points. In contrast, Ferrari’s strong performance slashed Red Bull’s lead by 32 points, leaving Ferrari just 24 points behind.

FERRARI BEATING RED BULL IN MONACO ‘CHANGES NOTHING’ – VASSEUR “It’s not a matter of motivation because the motivation is there for a while, but it’s self-confidence for the drivers, for the team,” Vasseur explained.” “And for sure, as soon as you are in a position to win you… pic.twitter.com/loXMVmQrT5 — Ferrari Focus (@Scuderiascoop) May 30, 2024

This result is promising for the Scuderia as they move forward in the season. With Red Bull expected to face even more challenges on upcoming tracks like Canada and Singapore, Ferrari has a real chance to close the gap further.

If the Italian outfit can keep up the momentum, they might just give Red Bull a run for their money and potentially clinch the constructors’ championship in 2024.