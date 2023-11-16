Charles Leclerc Initially Labelled Las Vegas GP a ‘Really Boring Track’

The F1 drivers and their teams have arrived for the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend. Ahead of the race in Sin City, most of the drivers had mixed views about how the weekend will pan out. Charles Leclerc had initially stated that he believed that the Las Vegas track was very “boring“. However, after attempting a lap on the simulator, the Monegasque believes that the track will indeed pose some unique challenges to the drivers.

Ahead of the race this weekend, an interviewer asked Leclerc if he walked around the track. In reply, the Ferrari driver told Motorsport Italy (as quoted by Junaid), “No, I didn’t actually do the track lap, but I was on the simulator. I remember that when I saw the design of the circuit for the first time, I thought ‘this is going to be a really boring track‘”.

Leclerc then added that once he drove around the track on the simulator, he “really liked it“. The Monegasque believes it is a technical track that will challenge the drivers with braking in the corners. Leclerc believes that the track will also provide drivers with good overtaking opportunities.

Will the Las Vegas GP circuit suit Charles Leclerc and Ferrari?

The biggest concern for this weekend’s Las Vegas GP are the low temperatures. Since the main race will take place at 10:00 PM local time, several drivers have expressed concerns about how the low temperatures can affect the grip they get in their tires.

However, when it comes to the nature of the track, Charles Leclerc has stated that the Las Vegas circuit should suit Ferrari. As quoted by formula1.com, the Monegasque said, “I hope that it will fit our car as well, which on paper should fit a bit more than the last few races, which I hope will give us a great result coming Sunday“.

Meanwhile, another major concern that F1 in general has had to deal with this weekend about the Las Vegas GP is the fury of the locals. Many have complained about the traffic jams and the resulting chaos in the region because of the construction of the circuit.