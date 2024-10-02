Charles Leclerc is Confident That Ferrari Can Win the Title Next Year

Ferrari has been massively inconsistent in 2024. After starting the season brilliantly, their performances took a hit during the European leg of races. As a result of this inconsistency, it seems unlikely that they will be able to fight for the title this season. However, Charles Leclerc is confident that next year can be different.

As quoted by F1 Maximaal, he revealed, “We see quite a bit of gain. We’ve had all the time to make the updates work.” So when the interviewer countered and asked if they’re winning the title next year, he replied, “Yes. That’s right, that’s the headline haha”.

However, Ferrari isn’t the only team that has been inconsistent this year. Leclerc rightly pointed out how both Mercedes and Red Bull have enjoyed their shares of highs and lows this year. Moreover, even McLaren have been inconsistent this season despite currently leading the Constructors’ Championship by a healthy 41 points from second-placed Red Bull.

The Woking-based team did not have the best of starts to the 2024 season but have been in a league of their own ever since they introduced upgrades during the Miami GP weekend. Hence, while it will definitely be difficult for any team to challenge them for the title even next year, Leclerc believes Ferrari can.

The Monegasque believes that Ferrari have now better understood the car and have the information of how they can extract more potential from it. Moreover, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton all set to arrive on the team, he is likely to use his experience to help Ferrari return to the front of the grid.

High expectations riding on the shoulders of Hamilton in the 2025 season

Leclerc too has admitted that he is excited about his own and Ferrari’s future because Hamilton will join them next year. He said,

“I have so much respect for Lewis and everything he has achieved. It’s definitely going to be a big moment of my career to be against Lewis, working together to bring Ferrari back on top. It will be incredible to see where I am compared to Lewis.”

It will be interesting to see how their rivalry develops over the next couple of years. Hamilton will want to build the team around him and hope that he gets an opportunity to fight for a record-eighth championship. On the other hand, Leclerc will have a fantastic opportunity to prove his class by winning the intra-team battle.