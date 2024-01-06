Charles Leclerc Joins Fans in Mocking Himself As He Waits for a Good Enough Ferrari To Beat Red Bull

Ferrari has been subjected to immense ridicule over the past few seasons because of their decline in performance. The team have suffered significant point losses due to a poor car and several mistakes they could have prevented. Since the same has occurred repeatedly, they have received widespread criticism. Fans and competitors have typically been the main contributors to the mockery directed at Ferrari. However, now an unexpected twist has surfaced with Ferrari’s own driver, Charles Leclerc, participating in this trend.

A video clip circulating on Twitter has recently garnered the interest of motorsports enthusiasts. The footage portrays a young child shedding tears while expressing gratitude to Santa Claus, elves, and reindeer for an unforeseen turn of events that he didn’t expect.

Surprisingly, that specific video has gained a huge amount of attention after Charles Leclerc liked it himself. Following this, fans have pieced together the details, suggesting that the tearful child in the video, thanking Santa Claus, is none other than the Monegasque.

This meme originated in response to the news of Red Bull’s failure in the initial frontal impact test for the new RB20. However, the backdrop to this light-hearted gesture lies in Leclerc’s prolonged quest for a victory in F1.

Amidst his persistent efforts to secure a win, the setback for Red Bull in the frontal impact test appears to be a stroke of luck for Leclerc. With Red Bull’s seemingly unstoppable progress, catching up had seemed like an insurmountable challenge.

Nevertheless, with this unexpected turn of events and the additional good news that Ferrari has successfully passed the test, Leclerc has found a reason to rejoice. Fans too are interpreting the 26-year-old’s antics with good-natured humor.

Some speculate that Leclerc might be simply “laughing through the pain.”

Meanwhile, others playfully label him as the “most unserious person ever“.

Charles Leclerc and his fans have repeatedly been let down by Ferrari

Since his debut in 2019, Charles Leclerc has been consistently let down by Ferrari’s inability to provide him with a competitive car. Each year, the Monegasque driver sets high-performance expectations, only to be disappointed by the team’s shortcomings. However, after years of frustration, the team finally presented him with a car capable of winning races last year.

Leclerc performed brilliantly at the start of last season and even led the championship at one point. However, it lasted only till the French Grand Prix, a race following which Red Bull managed to establish a significant advantage.

In the following year, 2023, Ferrari then hoped to replicate their previous year’s success. However, they unfortunately quickly discovered a new challenge on the horizon which was tire degradation. It became a significant problem, complicating their pursuit of success.

Hence, throughout the majority of the 2023 campaign, Ferrari seemed to contend mainly with tire degradation as their primary challenge. Nevertheless, despite the challenge posed, the team adeptly maneuvered through various obstacles, standing out as the only team capable of outperforming Red Bull.

However, as the season reached its conclusion, fans once again rallied behind Ferrari, hoping for them to secure the P2 spot in the Constructors’ Championship. Yet, the Italian outfit once again disappointed the Tifosi by failing to finish second.