Charles Leclerc Reveals Ethical Boundaries in Friendship With Lewis Hamilton: "We Almost Never Talk About..."

Since his Ferrari announcement, Lewis Hamilton has become extremely cordial with Charles Leclerc. The two have gone from acquaintances to friends as they are slowly building their relationship before becoming teammates in 2025. However, despite growing close in recent times, the Monegasque revealed they still have some boundaries every time they converse.

Even though Hamilton has never shared his music, the entire F1 world is aware of his inclination towards it. Leclerc, on the other hand, has produced a few chart-topping songs. Apart from music, the two have a common interest in fashion as well. Both of them are doting dog parents as well. However, in all their conversation, the two never discuss the sport as they’re still rivals.

In an interview with Gazzetta.it, Leclerc was asked about his budding relationship with the seven-time champion. He said, “We already knew each other but our relationship has been closer since his move to Ferrari in 2025 became official. We talk mostly about our passions: music, or travel. Our dogs have also met.”

“We almost never talk about F1 because Lewis is a Mercedes driver until December.”, he added.

charles getting told that him and lewis already look like teammates (with how close they are in the paddock) pic.twitter.com/ilKEdy9Czt — clara (@leclercsletters) August 28, 2024

Ferrari and Mercedes have been ardent rivals with the tensions peaking in 2018 as Hamilton battled Sebastian Vettel. Leclerc joined the Italian team a year later. In 2019, Hamilton was quite praiseworthy of the Monegasque when they battled for wins in Bahrain, Belgium, and Italy.

In 2025, there is a possibility of the duo being fierce rivals as Ferrari teammates. For the time being, it seems like they’re keeping things extremely professional. However, once they become teammates, the Monegasque will need to step up his game to match the seven-time champion on all fronts.

Leclerc will not be kind to his new teammate Hamilton

Despite their good bond developing, it would be each man for himself once they do become teammates. Leclerc told The Gentleman’s Journal that he won’t be going easy on his new teammate who he used to look up to once upon a time.

When asked if he would show mercy to Hamilton at Maranello, he said, “No, of course not. No, no, no – when I’m putting the helmet on, then there’s none of this anymore. You change, you don’t think about who is who and you just go for it.”

The reason is that Leclerc knows it will be incredibly difficult for him to match Hamilton’s consistency in all aspects on the track — be it qualifying, race pace, racecraft, and tire management. So, he cannot afford to stay back as Hamilton’s wingman, particularly due to his championship ambitions.