Charles Leclerc Reveals Ferrari Fault That “Spun Him Into Barriers” Right Before the Start of the Race

Charles Leclerc suffered an unfortunate retirement from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after he crashed into the barriers on the formation lap. In the aftermath of this massive disappointment, Leclerc revealed a major Ferrari equipment failure that squandered his chances of a podium.

Leclerc was quoted by Motorsport Week on X as saying, “I had no hydraulics anymore. There was an engine issue that locked the rear wheels and spun me into the barrier.” Simply put, the Monacan racing ace was a mere passenger as his Ferrari sent itself hurtling towards the barriers at Interlagos and out of the race.

With this, Leclerc has seemingly absolved himself from any fault. Moreover, Ferrari now find themselves in a difficult position as a result. Not only have they missed out on an outstanding chance to secure a podium, but they have also given Mercedes a fantastic chance to extend the gap in the 2023 Constructors’ championship.

Ferrari and Mercedes have been locked into a multi-million dollar battle for second in the Constructors’ championship this season. With only two more races to go after the Sao Paulo GP, Ferrari have given themselves a mountain to climb after Leclerc’s disappointment.

Ferrari lose more ground to Mercedes in the championship battle

Due to the sporting regulations, after Charles Leclerc got out of his stricken SF-23, he was not allowed to restart the race post the red flag. As a result, Ferrari have only been left with one car in the race: Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard, who started the race from seventh, will now be the sole hope for the team to score some good points.

Ferrari were very optimistic about their chances as they made a crucial strategic move by keeping a set of fresh soft tires for the main race. However, after the events of Leclerc’s DNS, all the good work on the pit wall have been reduced to naught.