mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton’s $11 Million “Terrible to Drive” Supercar Is Lando Norris’ Dream Car

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton’s $11 Million “Terrible to Drive” Supercar Is Lando Norris’ Dream Car

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Lando Norris, one of F1’s most talented stars, is driving the MCL38 on the track, week in and week out, hoping to get results. However, according to revered F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman, the Briton’s dream car away from the track is the iconic Pagani Zonda. Ironically, Lewis Hamilton once owned a Zonda, but he soon got rid of it after some bad experiences.

The almost 600 horsepower (7.3 L Mercedes-Benz M120 V12 7.3 L engine) Italian beast that Norris is said to dream of owning costs around $11 million. The supercar comes fitted with an exquisite RWD drivetrain along with a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Hamilton, however, was never impressed with the Pagani Zonda. He isn’t a fan of the car’s drivability and handling. After almost seven years of owning the purple Zonda 760 LH, he got rid of it.

View on Website

Norris may not have the Pagani Zonda that Hamilton always hated. Still, he has an extensive car collection himself. In Illman’s profile about Norris, he revealed that the 24-year-old owns a McLaren 765LT Spider which costs around $382,500. He also owns a $69,690 worth ’72 Fiat 500 Jolly.

Lando Norris’ dream car meets brutal fate after crash

Hamilton’s bespoke Pagani Zonda 760 LH was quite a supercar to own. It came with a naturally aspirated 7.3 L V12 engine that was capable of producing upwards of 700 horsepower. In 2021, the seven-time world champion was said to have sold it to an undisclosed buyer in the UK. However, last year, the car was back in the news – but not for good reasons.

Hamilton’s Zonda, now in the hands of a new owner, was seen embroiled in a high-speed crash in North Wales. According to the dash-cam footage doing the rounds on Instagram, the $11 million car was seen entering the Penmaenbach tunnel, where the driver lost control and hit the walls on both sides before coming to a stop.

The car sustained some major damage as the front bodywork and the suspension took a bitter hit. That being said, this wasn’t the first time the Zonda had taken to such a fate. Reportedly, back in 2015, even Hamilton had had a minor incident with the car. Thankfully, the drivers were unharmed in both situations.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these