Lewis Hamilton’s $11 Million “Terrible to Drive” Supercar Is Lando Norris’ Dream Car

Lando Norris, one of F1’s most talented stars, is driving the MCL38 on the track, week in and week out, hoping to get results. However, according to revered F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman, the Briton’s dream car away from the track is the iconic Pagani Zonda. Ironically, Lewis Hamilton once owned a Zonda, but he soon got rid of it after some bad experiences.

The almost 600 horsepower (7.3 L Mercedes-Benz M120 V12 7.3 L engine) Italian beast that Norris is said to dream of owning costs around $11 million. The supercar comes fitted with an exquisite RWD drivetrain along with a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Hamilton, however, was never impressed with the Pagani Zonda. He isn’t a fan of the car’s drivability and handling. After almost seven years of owning the purple Zonda 760 LH, he got rid of it.

Norris may not have the Pagani Zonda that Hamilton always hated. Still, he has an extensive car collection himself. In Illman’s profile about Norris, he revealed that the 24-year-old owns a McLaren 765LT Spider which costs around $382,500. He also owns a $69,690 worth ’72 Fiat 500 Jolly.

Lando Norris’ dream car meets brutal fate after crash

Hamilton’s bespoke Pagani Zonda 760 LH was quite a supercar to own. It came with a naturally aspirated 7.3 L V12 engine that was capable of producing upwards of 700 horsepower. In 2021, the seven-time world champion was said to have sold it to an undisclosed buyer in the UK. However, last year, the car was back in the news – but not for good reasons.

Hamilton’s Zonda, now in the hands of a new owner, was seen embroiled in a high-speed crash in North Wales. According to the dash-cam footage doing the rounds on Instagram, the $11 million car was seen entering the Penmaenbach tunnel, where the driver lost control and hit the walls on both sides before coming to a stop.

The car sustained some major damage as the front bodywork and the suspension took a bitter hit. That being said, this wasn’t the first time the Zonda had taken to such a fate. Reportedly, back in 2015, even Hamilton had had a minor incident with the car. Thankfully, the drivers were unharmed in both situations.