Charles Leclerc Reveals His Ice Cream Business Is Doing Better Than He Expected

Almost every F1 driver on the grid is diversifying and investing their hard-earned money to increase their wealth. In the same pursuit, Charles Leclerc started his ice cream brand called LEC. With the help of a few industry experts and friends, he started the brand in April 2024. Although it has only been five months since Leclerc started his new venture, he believes his business is doing better than he had anticipated.

When asked about the same by Beyond the Grid Podcast host Tom Clarkson, Leclerc replied, “Amazing! Not that I expected to go bad. But a lot better than what I initially thought, which is a great thing.”

The Lec ice-creams have become an instant hit despite being only in select parts of Europe. Lec also ticked all the boxes for the ice cream cravings as it’s a low-calorie alternative.

Couple that with affordability, it’s a product that caters to the masses. As it turns out, the masses are loving it. Healthy desserts are the newest trend and Lec is giving a perfect guilt-free option.

Moreover, despite being a partner in the quartet who started the brand, Leclerc is undeniably the face of the operation. He initially invested in the idea as he was looking for a fun project.

Now, Leclerc hopes to also give a taste of his ice-creams to future Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, who happens to be a huge fan of the same. When Clarkson told him that Hamilton loves ice-creams, Leclerc jokingly said, “He does? Well, that’s a good thing. I’ve got some good news for him”, which made the two chuckle.

The future Ferrari pairing is expected to be extremely exciting as the entire F1 fraternity are curious to see them team up together. All of it will be answered soon but the anticipation of it all won’t stop building until the 2025 season opener in Australia.