Charles Leclerc Reveals the Day He Would Leave His $24,000,000 Job at Ferrari Which He Dearly Loves

While every F1 driver has the dream of becoming a World Champion, only a few dream of achieving the feat with a particular team. Charles Leclerc is one such driver, and Ferrari is the team he wants to achieve the dream with. The $24,000,000 contract is a mere formality for the Monegasque, who pays much more heed to accomplishing his ‘Ferrari Dream,’ as he doesn’t even think about making a switch to boost his title chances. However, X user ‘Ferrari News’ quotes the Monegasque driver on the one thing that will see him leave the team.

Owing to great influences by his late father and late godfather, Leclerc developed an unparalleled love for Ferrari. Ever since he was a child, he wanted nothing more than to drive for Ferrari one day while imagining winning the driver’s championship with them. When the opportunity presented itself, Leclerc took it with both hands with plans of never letting go. With the immense talent available to offer, the 25-year-old can join any team he wants but chooses to stick with Ferrari. However, it could all change within a moment owing solely to a singular aspect.

Charles Leclerc reveals the one thing that will drive him away from Ferrari

The Tifosi fall in love with Leclerc, more and more, as each day goes by. While his driving skills are an important reason behind it, the Monegasque driver’s passion for the team plays a bigger role in the grand scheme of things. Given the words of Leclerc in the past, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the Monegasque ups and leaves the team. However, X user ‘Ferrari News’ reports a situation where every Ferrari fan’s worst nightmare might become a reality.

“Whenever I don’t believe in the project anymore, I’ll have to go away. Because it’s in these kinds of situations that you don’t get the best out of yourself, that you don’t help the team as much as it needs to be helped.”

The current year has been far from optimal for Leclerc in the SF23, given his performances from last year. Despite the persistent issues, Leclerc has shown little signs of remorse and continues to be unwaveringly dedicated to the team. In an apt response, Ferrari is working hard to rectify the issues and take Leclerc back on the path to fighting for the championship.

Ferrari hard at work to bring back a championship worthy car

Inconsistency has been the main issue when it comes to finding what is wrong with the SF23. In one race, the car would cause its drivers trouble when turning to the left, and in another, the overall pace would be far from optimum. The team tried changing a lot of things Leclerc’s car, but to no avail. New floor upgrades were also brought in, which seemed to have tamed the SF23 a little. However, with no major increment in performance, the team has decided to snub the SF23 concept for next season.

Instead, they will bring in a completely new car to the grid, which will sport a different chassis, different ear-end, and a different overall design. While many claimed it was Leclerc’s performance that was causing a slump this season, the team’s personnel have come forth to admit it was the car that did not live up to its potential. Backing Vasseur’s plans for the 2024 season, Leclerc shows full support for his team principal as the Frenchman works aggressively towards a Ferrari rebuild.