Charles Leclerc Second Only to Michael Schumacher in Prestigious Ferrari Record List

Charles Leclerc’s 2025 season got off to a slow start, with his first podium finish coming last Sunday in Jeddah, five races into the campaign. Leclerc secured P3, renewing optimism that Ferrari could still be in the hunt for the Constructors’ Championship.

Leclerc, who started P4, was flawless throughout the race and did just enough to keep McLaren’s Lando Norris behind him when he crossed the chequered flag.

Starting on the yellow-walled medium tires, the Monegasque driver managed a balanced, yet pacey first stint, extending his tires until lap 29. This strategy allowed him to pit for fresh hard rubber, giving him a tire advantage over the likes of George Russell and Norris. Norris, on the other hand, opted for the opposite strategy, finishing the race on mediums. With fresher tires, Norris had more pace and closed in on Leclerc in the final stages. However, the Ferrari driver was able to fend off the Briton, crossing the line just over one second ahead.

It was a huge moment, not only because it marked Ferrari’s first podium of 2025 but also because it helped Leclerc climb higher in a prestigious record for the Maranello-based outfit.

Leclerc has now secured a podium finish for Ferrari in 7 consecutive seasons, one in every campaign he has raced for them since joining in 2019. The only driver ahead of him now is Michael Schumacher, who finished in the top 3 at-least once in 11 consecutive seasons (between 1996 and 2006).

But that’s not the only record Leclerc made a dent in at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

His podium finish in Jeddah means he is now tied with Fernando Alonso as the fifth-highest podium scorer in Ferrari’s history with 44. Only Kimi Raikkonen (52), Rubens Barrichello (55), Sebastian Vettel (55), and Schumacher (116) have more.

With Leclerc set to stay at Ferrari for many years to come—having signed a long-term, undisclosed contract last year—it’s highly likely that he will climb to at least second on the list, if not higher, and possibly eclipse Schumacher himself.