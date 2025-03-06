Charles Leclerc Sets Tall Target to Celebrate With a Musical Collaboration With Lewis Hamilton

Milan, The Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers Presentation by UniCredit event with the passage of the Formula 1 single-seaters driven by the team s drivers on the city circuit in Piazza Castello Milan Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have many things in common — apart from their championship ambitions with Ferrari — to bond off the track. One such commonality is their shared passion for music.

Recently, the Ferrari factory drivers were in Milan for a show run before the fans. After driving some old Scuderia machinery, the #16 driver attended a press event to answer some questions about the upcoming season.

One of the questions was about a possible music collaboration between himself and Hamilton. While Leclerc has expressed his desire to work on music together with the Briton, he has decided to put it on the back burner with an exclusive condition to make it happen.

“For the music collaboration, we thought about it! But for now, let’s focus on winning the championship and then maybe we’ll make music to celebrate it,” he said as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

If one day the duo decide to get together, it won’t just be a casual collaboration. In fact, both Leclerc and Hamilton are pretty skilled at the craft.

The Monegasque is a proficient pianist, having put out his own compositions on streaming platforms. Hamilton, on the other hand, leans more towards R&B, Hip-Hop and Rap.

The contrasting music personalities of Hamilton and Leclerc

While there is no doubt that both of them are pretty talented musicians, the duo look at their craft very differently. Leclerc has been known to be more forthcoming about releasing the music he has worked on.

The seven-time world champion, however, isn’t that keen on making his work ready for an audience yet. In fact, he has only released one song to date called ‘Pipe’ with Christina Aguilera — under the pseudonym XNDA.

Leclerc has dived deep into the music-making industry. He started out by releasing three tracks back in 2023 — signifying three GPs, the Australian GP, the Monaco GP, and the Miami GP.

Last year, the Monegasque released an EP in collaboration with French pianist Sofiane Pamart. Last month, he dived into the 2024 season, releasing a two-song album titled MC24 / SIN24, possibly hinting at his win at the 2024 Monaco GP and his time at the 2024 Singapore GP.