“Third place out of reach for McLaren?”: Kimi Raikkonen equals McLaren’s points tally of last three races while latter competes against Ferrari

Ferrari are now favourites to finish 3rd in the Constructor’s Championship after a challenging few races for McLaren.

McLaren started the season on a solid note and were comprehensively outperforming the Ferrari team. In September, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris finished 1st and 2nd at the Italian Grand Prix, earning McLaren their first win since 2012 and their first 1-2 since 2010.

It all started to go downhill after that. Norris was set for a maiden F1 win in Sochi before a strategy goof-up cost him his moment. He ended up finishing 7th in that race. The young Briton hasn’t been the same since and has been outperformed by the Ferrari drivers in each of the last three races.

Ferrari now have a roughly 40 points gap to McLaren. P3 looks secure. — formularacers (@formularacers_) November 21, 2021

Teammate Daniel Ricciardo has also been going through a tough run himself. The Aussie driver has failed to score a single point in the last three races.

McLaren were ahead of Ferrari by 8.5 points going into the Mexican Grand Prix, which was just three weeks ago. The Surrey-based team now trail the Scuderia by 39.5 points.

McLaren have scored the same number of points as Kimi Raikkonen in the last 3 races

Norris finished P10 in Mexico and Brazil, followed by a P9 finish in Qatar. Ricciardo has not contributed to even a single point in this triple header. This means that the team have scored just 4 points in three races, not something McLaren fans would want to hear.

On the other hand, Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have brought home a total of 47 points in the last three races.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, who spent most of the year out of the top 10, has the same number of points as the papaya team over the last three weeks. The Iceman finished 8th in Mexico, earning 4 points for the Swiss team.

These numbers show how much McLaren have fallen off since their highs in Monza in September. All the momentum seems to be with Ferrari going into the last two races of the season.

The Formula 1 season resumes in 2 weeks when the sport makes its debut in Saudi Arabia. McLaren will be hoping for some miracle for any chance of them reclaiming that third spot from the Maranello based team.

