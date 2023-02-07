Christian Horner Reasons Why He Doesn’t See Sebastian Vettel Joining Red Bull’s Management in Future

Sebastian Vettel took retirement from his Formula 1 career at the end of the last season. His suddenly announced departure didn’t go well with fans and many of his admirers, who weren’t ready to see him go.

Many even believe, including Lewis Hamilton, that the German race driver, like his idol Michael Schumacher would one day return to racing in F1. However, Vettel has decided never to sit in an F1 cockpit again.

Although, he hasn’t ruled out a management position in an F1 team. He claims that he could do it one day. His former boss Helmut Marko even approves of the idea and sees the right qualities in Vettel to replace him. But the Red Bull team principal doesn’t see it happening.

Christian Horner doesn’t see Sebastian Vettel joining Red Bull again

Horner, who has worked with Vettel for several years, knows the four-time world champion well. When asked whether the German would join his team’s management, the Red Bull boss said he couldn’t see it happening.

“I can’t see Seb doing a 9-5 job or moving to the UK,” said Horner. “I think there are so many other things in his life that he wants to do and achieve. And you know, with his family, he’s a little bit of a free spirit.”

Horner then highlights that there were several things apart from driving in F1 which don’t align with Vettel’s new principles of environmental conservatism. He mentions one job amidst the realm of F1 that Vettel can join.

He thinks the former Red Bull driver could become an environmental adviser to Formula 1. This way, he could align his passion and values in his career. But overall, a Red Bull job seems out of the cards.

F1 champ returns to racing

While Vettel surely has left F1, he hasn’t left the racing. The German race driver was recently seen in this year’s Race of Champions that happened in Sweden and even reached the semi-finals before he was knocked out by his compatriot and good friend Mick Schumacher.

Vettel admits he is still rusty, as he hasn’t touched upon racing since his last F1 race in November. So, there were several things where he felt he needed to find his rhythm back.

This year, he also spoke a few words about rally racing. He acknowledged that it’s a hard sport but isn’t recognized enough. When asked if he would ever join it in future, he responds that if it itches a lot, he might go into it.

