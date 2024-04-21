Charles Leclerc Shocked by the Number of Supporters He Has in China – “It’s the Most I Have Seen in My Career”

The Chinese GP returns to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019. This will be Charles Leclerc’s second-ever outing at the Shanghai International Circuit. Still, F1 and Leclerc’s popularity remain ever-so-strong in China and the latter was surprised to see the number of supporters who turned up to the circuit ahead of the race.

While speaking to the media in front of the grandstand, Leclerc admitted that he never saw as many people supporting him as he did in Shanghai. He said,

“I am very positively surprised by how many Monégasque flags there are in the grandstand, I think it‘s the most I have seen in my career.”

The grandstand at the Shanghai International Circuit is one of the biggest on the F1 calendar. Leclerc saw more flags of his home country there than he did in Monaco or Ferrari’s home venues, Monza and Imola. From Leclerc’s perspective, this will be a huge confidence boost as he looks to fight his way to the front of the grid in the race.

During his last outing in China, Leclerc was still a rookie. He finished P5 in that race, and Chinese fans seem to have developed fond memories of the Monegasque driver.

Charles Leclerc confident about a strong showing in the Chinese GP

Leclerc, normally a top-level qualifier, is having a tough time in securing good grid positions of late. His primary objective would have been to outqualify Carlos Sainz (his teammate), who has been getting the better of him in previous races. He achieved that but a P6 starting position is not particularly good as far as Ferrari is concerned.

However, Leclerc remains confident about his race pace. The 26-year-old is adamant that Ferrari’s performance in the Grand Prix will be much better just like it has been so far this season.

He said,

“However, in the race, I’m not worried. We’ve been strong in the last few races and I’m sure we’ll be also today”

Leclerc will also have extra motivation to keep Sainz behind him. Sainz has been outperforming Leclerc so far this season, and after their recent coming together at the F1 Sprint, the Monegasque driver will have a point to prove to his 29-year-old teammate who will leave Ferrari come the end of the season.