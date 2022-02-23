“Ferrari tops F1 testing in Barcelona”- Charles Leclerc secured the top spot throughout the first morning of F1 testing in Barcelona

Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap in the first session of the three-day testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona in his Ferrari.

Ferarri with its F1-75 turned out as the star performer of the opening session of the three-day F1 testing in Barcelona.

Charles Leclerc led the way for two hours on hard tyres. He later changed to Medium(C3) tyres and improved his pace by more than half a second. Consequently, he finished day one of testing by setting the fastest lap at 1:20.165.

Furthermore, Lando Norris (also on Medium tyres) made late gains in his McLaren to secure the second highest lap behind Leclerc.

Mercedes’ George Russell was the final one to show up in the 1m20s bracket, again on C3 Mediums. Throughout the session, Ferrari rode 80 laps, Mercedes drove 77, Red Bull did 80 laps and Williams did 66.

Also Read: Ferrari has already incorporated a rival team’s idea on their 2022 challenger

Ferrari will not shy away from copying other teams

During the launch event of the new Ferrari car, team principal Mattia Binotto had clearly said that this year the Italian team will not shy away from copying innovative ideas from other teams.

After a few days, Binotto revealed that something had caught their eyes and they have already implemented it on their new car.

Mattia watches on as we approach 140 laps completed for today 👀#essereFerrari 🔴 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/detsJmntel — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 23, 2022

The top performance that Ferrari delivered on its first day might be a result of that. However, Binotto had called the new Ferrari design ‘brave’ while unveiling it.

He said, “we have tackled the challenge of this project with an innovative approach. We believe that we had to take on this exercise with an open mind.”

“It’s called on all our know-how, our creativity and above all our commitment. This is what I would call a brave Ferrari because we have interpreted the rules thinking outside the box.”

Also Read: Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz free to fight each other during 2022 season