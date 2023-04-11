F1 Twitter Heartbroken as Charles Leclerc Parts Ways With His $331,000 Fan Favorite Ferrari Pista

Charles Leclerc, being one of the most popular drivers in F1 has a huge fan following on social media. Millions of fans follow the Monegasque, who seldom posts life updates on his social media accounts. Even when he isn’t active, his fans are often deep in discussion about something concerning him.

Earlier this week, rumors about Leclerc parting ways with his Ferrari 488 Pista began to emerge. This car was very popular among fans, especially the ones who saw him driving it around in Monaco. Over the last few years, we have seen pictures of the Ferrari star driving this car around shared all over social media.

Now that Leclerc is reportedly interested in getting himself a new Ferrari, his fans are heartbroken, and F1 Twitter reacted accordingly.

fly high you beautiful vehicle 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xsOriKkWuC — sunny | oscar pastry day (@164LENORRIS) April 10, 2023

rumours are saying that charles is getting a new car — sunny | oscar pastry day (@164LENORRIS) April 10, 2023

It is very possible that Leclerc won’t be selling his $331,000 Pista, but there definitely be buyers interested in case the five-time F1 race winner decides to cash out. In fact, fans on Twitter insisted that they would be open to purchasing Leclerc’s car (if they have the money for it).

It’s not dying can people stop 😂 — Sweta (@carpediemm_18) April 10, 2023

I’m selling the house and my kidneys so I can buy his car at auction — Swervin³² | THANK YOU AARON 🤟 (@Swervin32_) April 10, 2023

Charles Leclerc chased robbers on his Ferrari Pista

In April of 2022, Leclerc was in Tuscany, Italy, when a couple of robbers, disguised as fans asked him for a picture. As soon as the Monaco-born driver agreed, they snatched Leclerc’s $320,000 Richard Mille watch off his wrist, and tried to run away- on a scooter.

Da Napoli alla Versilia per rapinare orologi di pregio: i #Carabinieri arrestano 4 persone. Tra gli episodi documentati, la rapina di un prezioso orologio compiuta ai danni del pilota Charles Leclerc -> https://t.co/Hdzu5cUe9q pic.twitter.com/0wAIIuPFm1 — Arma dei Carabinieri (@_Carabinieri_) April 4, 2023

Leclerc, however, did not give it up and went after the thieves himself. What Leclerc was driving was more than enough to catch up with a scooter, as footage released by the police showed him behind the wheels of his Ferrari 488 Pista.

Leclerc pleads fans for privacy after recent address leak

Being one of the most recognizable athletes in the world seems like a glamorous affair from the fans’ perspective. However, Leclerc, whose home address got leaked recently, may not agree with it.

Charles Leclerc revealed via IG that his home address was leaked and that people are “gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell” for pictures and autographs. He asks people to respect his privacy and refrain from coming to his house. Such behavior is unacceptable, stop it. pic.twitter.com/jiSwcOFU48 — Ahmet Cir (@AhmetCirF1) April 9, 2023

On his social media accounts, the Monegasque pleaded with his fans, to stop coming to his house for photographs and autographs. He insisted that he is more than happy to stop for engagement if he comes across fans in the streets, but won’t come down to entertain fans who camp in front of his home.