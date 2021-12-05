“The real Toto has shown himself lately” – Jos Verstappen confirms son Max will not join Mercedes if Toto Wolff is in-charge

“The real Toto has shown himself lately” – Jos Verstappen is livid with ‘friend’ and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff because he did not check on Max Verstappen after his 51G crash in Silverstone.

Jos Verstappen has confirmed son Max will remain at Red Bull irrespective of him winning the world title or not. This is significant, considering there was a possibility he move to Mercedes to win season silverware.

As per Jos, it is down to his ‘former friend’ and Mercedes team principal, and his apparent indifference towards the Verstappen family of late. The Austrian did not make the courtesy call to Max after his driver Lewis Hamilton shoved the Red Bull driver out of the track in Silverstone, leading to a 51G crash and an immediate diagnosis in the hospital.

“Here at Red Bull Racing we are in a good place.

“There have been conversations with Toto Wolff and I also thought we had a good relationship with him, but the real Toto has shown himself lately.

There is no relationship anymore.

“Mercedes was, of course, leading for years. Now they are cornered for the first time and you see another Toto.

“It’s a shame, but that’s how you get to know people.”

How long will Max Verstappen race for Red Bull?

Verstappen has a solid chance of becoming the world champion in 7 days’ time. If he doesn’t, then the new regulations could wide-open the title race from next season.

Despite this, Jos confirms Max is here to stay at Red Bull for at least the foreseeable future, with the ambition of making him the numero uno in the world, and knocking Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton off their perch.

“We still have two years at Red Bull anyway. It becomes important how the new rules are interpreted and what that means for performance. But it feels good here and we have plenty of time.”

Also Read “I’m happy to lose but it has to be to a fair car”: Jos Verstappen thinks Mercedes should be investigated by the FIA for their ‘tremendous straight line speed’