Monaco Grand Prix 2022: What will happen if race doesn’t happen in Monaco?

Monaco Grand Prix has been delayed due to heavy rain and it is giving the fans a flashback to the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

Fans had been waiting for the Monaco Grand Prix eagerly only to see it get delayed due to heavy rain. This has brought a major flashback from the past when the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix was cancelled due to heavy rain.

At that time, only three laps were completed, and all of them were behind the Safety Car. These laps satisfied F1’s regulations about a race being completed at that time therefore 50% of points were awarded to the top-10 drivers.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was handed the victory in that race on the basis of technicality.

With the same situation currently taking place at the Monaco GP, it looks as though Charles Leclerc will once again not be able to break his curse and finish his home race. This could also mean that the race gets cancelled.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso arrives to the Monaco GP paddock sporting the jersey of the 2022 UEFA Champions League winners

What happens if the Monaco Grand Prix does not take place?

F1 handing over 505 points to all the top 10 drivers created a lot of negative backlash in 2021. And because the situation at that time was unprecedented, F1 has not changed its policy on shortened races.

The FIA did so to ensure that what happened at Spa does not happen that way again.

From now on, in order for a result to be awarded, two laps must be completed under green conditions—green conditions defined as racing without either the Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car slowing the cars.

The points structure for truncated races has also been amended.

Also Read: F1 Twitter reacts as rain causes havoc ahead of the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix