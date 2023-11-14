Immortal Fernando Alonso Laughs off Third Title to Focus on the Larger Scheme of Things: “I’m on Time”

Fernando Alonso has well established himself as the Samurai of F1, leaving an indelible mark on the sport by shattering records like a speeding bullet. With over 20,000 laps under his belt and a staggering 100,000 km conquered, he stands as a testament to longevity, having gracefully navigated 20 seasons and faced the F1 starting lights 375 times- a number still on the rise. Yet, there remains one elusive record, a feat that is yet to be etched into the annals of F1 history- becoming the oldest driver to clinch an F1 championship.

Advertisement

Pedro de la Rosa, Alonso’s colleague at Aston Martin, has had a front-row ticket to the double champion’s F1 journey. Pedro hints at Alonso’s unspoken desire in a conversation with GQ Spain. “I’m sure he’s attracted to the idea.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzR9JAitXa4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

“I’m on time,” Fernando Alonso jokes, but his primary focus is not on that third title. “The records are there to match or surpass them. But right now, if I tell you the truth, I don’t think so much about a World Cup, but about continuing to grow with Aston Martin and go step by step.”

Looking at the small, achievable goals before building a castle in the clouds, Alonso remains realistic. “At the moment it’s the podiums, hopefully, a victory will come, and then think about the World Cup when it has to arrive. If it arrives.”

Third title doesn’t matter to Fernando Alonso

For Fernando Alonso, the quest for a third F1 title is not an all-consuming obsession. It is a pursuit, yes, but one that pales in comparison to his love for the thrill of the sport. Winning the title matters, yet it doesn’t cast a shadow over his contentment with his life or career. Whether he secures it or not, Alonso will remain happy.

As he looks towards the future, Alonso is driven not by the need to silence an inner voice, but by the adrenaline-fueled joy of facing off against the 19 best drivers on the planet. Racing against the clock at 42, he recognizes the fleeting nature of the opportunities he is presented with.

Advertisement

It is the allure of victory that drives him and he remains poised to prove that he is still the best, should the stars align with a winning car. “Winning is the gasoline that an athlete needs to continue competing, and now the priority is to win in F1 and try this third title”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1721487643366543791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alonso also knows that his legacy transcends checkered flags and podiums. He wishes, instead, to be remembered as a driver who embraced challenges and relishes every race- on or off the track, professional or amateur. With a twinkle in his eye, he dreams of returning to Dakar after F1- a goal to complete his racing career and leave an unprecedented legacy.

In the twilight of his career, Alonso remains a force on the track; not shackled by records or titles but propelled by an undying passion for the pure joy of racing. As the engines roar and the laps unfold, he continues to chase dreams, leaving a permanent mark on the heart of motorsport. The saga of Fernando Alonso, a tale of speed, skill, and relentless determination, is far from over.