Charles Leclerc Was Almost at Verge of Puncturing His Tires While Clinching Podium Result in Qatar

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, 19th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, 19th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Ferrari were on course for yet another big haul of points at the 2024 Qatar GP, last weekend. But their dreams of making a substantial dent in McLaren’s Constructors’ championship lead were dashed when Carlos Sainz suffered a mid-race puncture. Now, his teammate, Charles Leclerc has revealed that he was also on the verge of going down the same road.

Leclerc, who finished second behind Max Verstappen, was constantly on the team radio discussing the condition of his tires. The #16 driver believes that his driving style and the abrasive kerbs at the Lusail International Circuit meant that he was dangerously close to getting a puncture himself.

“I knew, me, I was on the limit of a puncture with the way I was driving and taking those kerbs very aggressively. But I knew it was needed for performance,” explained Leclerc on BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast.

The Monegasque racing ace wasn’t the only driver who was worried about the kerbs during the weekend. Many drivers had reported that the tires were being pushed to the absolute limit of tenacity on them but Leclerc held his own to secure a well-deserved podium for himself and the Scuderia.

Leclerc leaves 2024 as a firm title favorite in 2025

Leclerc’s performance at the Qatar GP is only a reflection of his form so far this season. After the summer break, the Ferrari driver has been the fastest, most consistent driver on the grid — even outscoring four-time champion, Max Verstappen.

As a result, he sits just eight points away from Lando Norris in the Drivers’ Championship. Naturally, he will be aiming to take P2 from the #4 driver at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Going off the form book, Leclerc looks ever so likely to end up as the vice-champion at the Yas Marina Circuit, next weekend.

But going into 2025, this speaks volumes about how prepared the Scuderia are. With the SF-24 now performing at its optimum peak, and Leclerc in fine form, it is safe to say that this duo goes into next season as a firm favorite to challenge Verstappen’s title defense.

