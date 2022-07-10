“Charles Leclerc was managing his tyres, Carlos Sainz thought he could attack him”- Ferrari was puzzled about its strategy during sprint race

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto claims that Charles Leclerc-Carlos Sainz was puzzled over how to compete against each other during the sprint race.

The Austrian GP’s sprint race was not a pleasant affair for Ferrari. Instead of attacking Max Verstappen, Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

That gave the Red Bull superstar enough breathing room for the rest of the entirety of the sprint race to dominate. Though it didn’t affect much in the points, it surely gave the pole position to Verstappen for the race.

After the event, Ferrari fans were disappointed with the Maranello-based team having no clear team order. Ahead of the race, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto revealed that it was confusion between the two drivers on how to battle out against each other.

“Yesterday there was a bit of a misunderstanding – Charles was managing his tyres, Carlos thought he could attack him… Today the strategy will be different, we talked about it after the Sprint,” said Binotto.

Leclerc was particularly not happy with the struggle he had to do to overpower the other Ferrari. But he hoped to do a similar battle with Verstappen on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc is on the verge of winning yet again

It’s been a long since Leclerc won a race this season. So far, it’s been only Red Bull fetching all the wins, with one odd win for Sainz in between. But in Austria, the Monegasuqu is on the verge to win while publishing this article.

However, bad luck struck his teammate Sainz. The Spaniard’s engine literally blew up in the final few laps of the race. Sainz was massively gaining on Verstappen when he had to slow down.

Just when he parked his car on the side, the car literally went into flames. With only the last few laps to go, Leclerc has the tedious task of keeping Verstappen away.

Sainz was still in the car at this point 😳 pic.twitter.com/HvCXhZtio4 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 10, 2022

Moreover, it is also hoped he doesn’t get affected by the reliability of Ferrari, which is a bane to the two drivers this season.