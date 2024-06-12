Charles Leclerc Would Run To His One True Love Should the Apocalypse Hit

Born to a racing driver Herve Leclerc, Charles always carried the racing bug in him. In 2017, the Monegasque driver fulfilled his biggest dream by signing an F1 contract with Sauber for the 2018 season. A year later, Leclerc became a Ferrari driver and has been with the team ever since. Having raced in over 130 Grands Prix, the 26-year-old clearly loves racing. So much so, that if the world were to end in the next three minutes, all he would want to do is drive an F1 car.

Appearing as a guest on the ‘2046 Podcast‘ on YouTube, Leclerc drove an F1 car around the track while answering questions. During the same, the host of the podcast asked Leclerc, “If there were 3 minutes left until the end of the world, what would you do?”

“I would drive in Formula 1. It is my passion,” replied Charles Leclerc.

Much like Leclerc, most F1 drivers do not look at their careers as a full-time job. For them, it is a way of life. Racing is something that keeps them going and the thrill makes them feel more alive than ever. While earning money is certainly an important objective, it does not supersede the desire of drivers to put the pedal to the metal and ride off into the sunset. As for Leclerc, he is more than happy to be doing what he loves with the team he loves.

Charles Leclerc extremely happy to be a Ferrari driver

Once he decided to become a racing driver, the next step of the plan was to do it for Ferrari. Thus, Charles Leclerc started working on achieving a goal that is the dream of almost every driver. With financial elements being a hindrance, the Monegasque driver found his saving grace in Jules Bianchi. A former driver and the late Godfather of Leclerc, Bianchi brought him to Ferrari’s facility, pestering them to keep an eye out on the young driver.

Not getting entry to the factory on his first-ever visit, Charles Leclerc worked hard to earn the right. And having achieved the feat, the #16 driver is aiming to become a world champion with Ferrari. But until that happens, the 26-year-old is happy with what he has.

Ferrari has allowed him to do what he loves and it means a lot to Charles Leclerc. The team’s history aside, Leclerc claims Ferrari is the best team and he is “extremely happy” to be driving for the Italian outfit.