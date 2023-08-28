Having Been “Faster Than Max Verstappen”, Fernando Alonso Reveals He Is Hopeful for the Upcoming Races Amidst His Desire to Win

After two months of dryness, Fernando Alonso finally tasted the podium at the recently concluded race in Zandvoort. Before this, the Aston Martin driver won his last podium back in Canada. However, after taking his podium, the Asturian made a stunning claim where he said that at some point he was faster than Max Verstappen, as per F1TV. Therefore, keeping himself, his team, and the fans hopeful for a win in the future.

The 42-year-old came back from P5, to finish in P2. After Alonso crossed the finish line, he said on the radio that a win was on the brink. With this, he hinted that he is getting ready to pick up the 33rd win soon.

It is understandable that the two-time world champion was quite serious about it. Otherwise, he would not choose to say he was faster than the defending champion who won nine back-to-back races this season.

Fernando Alonso claims he was faster than Verstappen

During the post-race interview with F1TV, Lawrence Barretto asked Alonso about his feelings after the podium finish. Answering it, Alonso said that he was at times faster than Verstappen, that too amid the treacherous conditions.

He said, “I was feeling connected to the car to the car today. From the beginning. So we overtook few car at the start.” Following this, he added, “We were very fast, even faster than Max [Verstappen.]

Admittedly, the Spanish driver was able to give the Red Bull driver a run for his money post-race restart. Nevertheless, they would now be looking at Monza and do what they could not at Zandvoort.

Aston Martin would be hopeful for a win at Monza

Formula 1 moves to Italy for the 14th round this season as Italy gets ready to welcome through the Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Notably, Monza is a track that traditionally has fast corners, something that suits the AMR23 of Aston Martin.

The AMR23 is so strong on fast corners. Therefore, the Green team is already at an advantage after a superior improvement by Fernando Alonso at Zandvoort. Interestingly, Ferrari is also expected to be in the mix since this is their home Grand Prix.

All in all, Max Verstappen will still be the favorite to win the race with his mighty Red Bull as he will be targeting the 10th consecutive race win. Apart from him, all eyes will be on Alonso, Hamilton, and the Ferrari duo.