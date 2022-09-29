Lewis Hamilton got $2,272 weapon that will maximize his performances as Toto Wolff pushes for Mercedes experiment

Lewis Hamilton got a $2.272 weapon to maximize his performances as Toto Wolff backs the Mercedes experiment to track sleep.

Formula 1 is physically a very demanding sport. Therefore, modern drivers must be at their peak fitness throughout the season. With this, Mercedes are now investing in driver’s sleep to optimize their performance.

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were given mattresses which will detect every small detail from your body temperature, breathing and heart rate to record and improve fitness levels and recovery.

The mattresses are developed by a Miami-based company Eight Sleep. Each mattress costs around $2,272 and is heavily supported by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to be integrated into Mercedes’ modus operandi.

“Our team is made up of over 2,000 people, all of whom perform at their peak every day in a sport where every single detail matters,” said Wolff as per the Express.

“To achieve the level of performance required, we are relentless in exploring all possible optimisations, including sleep,” he added. It is further claimed that the mattress will support the backs of both drivers.

Due to the 2022 porpoising issues faced by Mercedes, both Hamilton and Russell were subject to immense back pains, Thus, this pod is designed to help them with that too.

Also read: Lando Norris hails 24-year-old Red Bull ace as of F1 history’s greatest drivers

Lewis Hamilton aims to be fully aggressive for the last six races

The Briton is yet to win a race this year. Something, he has been able to pull every year. But this could be a year where Hamilton would fail to win a race.

To prevent that, Hamilton has claimed that Mercedes would be going immensely aggressive for the rest of the season. The Silver Arrows are desperately eyeing a win this year. Despite having several podiums, they are yet to triumph in a race.

#SingaporeGP 🇸🇬: Lewis Hamilton: “There are six races [left] so there’s six opportunities and we will try to get a win, but if we do not do well, I do not think it is the end of the world. We will get back to the top.” — deni (@fiagirly) September 28, 2022

The smart mattresses purchased by Mercedes could be a little help over here. Russell’s trainer has claimed that the Briton’s performances have improved since Mercedes tracked his sleep.

“We travel so much, changing time zones. Since George started using Eight Sleep, his heart rate variability has gone up and heart rate has gone down, which I’m pleased to see. We can push him more in training when he sleeps well,” said Aleix Casanovas.

Also read: 10 GP winner Valtteri Bottas compares Ferrari engines to former team Mercedes’s