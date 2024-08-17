mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc’s Guru Dismisses Notions of Bad Luck in F1 Career – Mistakes Can’t Be Ignored

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Leclerc’s Guru Dismisses Notions of Bad Luck in F1 Career - Mistakes Can’t Be Ignored

Credits: IMAGO Eibner

Christophe Perrin has helped many young drivers over the years. Perrin, who is currently serving as Hitech GP’s technical director, was instrumental in helping Charles Leclerc make it to F1 as well. During the 2016 GP3 season, Leclerc won the title in his rookie season under the guidance of Perrin for ART Grand Prix.

Several years later, the Monegasque has now made a name for himself in F1. Since many consider Leclerc as one of the greatest drivers today in F1, they have suggested that the only reason the 26-year-old has so far failed to win a championship is because of bad luck.

However, Perrin disagrees. Perrin believes that Leclerc lacks the consistency to take the fight to some of the top drivers such as Max Verstappen over the course of an entire season.

Speaking on the Track Limits podcast, Perrin explained, “I don’t think it’s only bad luck. I still think, for instance, he was making too [many] mistakes in races, especially. So, the pace on one lap was huge but once the car was behind, he was over pushing it.” That said, this is something Perrin is confident that the #16 driver can turn around.

Perrin presented the example of Fernando Alonso to cite the need for Leclerc to improve his composure to avoid costly mistakes. One such blunder took place at the 2022 French GP when Leclerc crashed out from the lead.

Change of approach at Ferrari will help Leclerc win

While it is clear that Leclerc needs to eliminate mistakes, Ferrari also needs to ensure that they provide the Monegasque with a strong car underneath him to win and correct other mistakes of their own. Ever since Fred Vasseur’s arrival at Ferrari, Leclerc is confident that the team can help develop a car that is capable of winning.

“Fred has always been super good at putting the people in the best possible condition in order for them to perform at their best. So this is really where it changed, and it’s a change of approach,” said Leclerc when asked by Autosport about Vasseur’s impact on the team.

Ferrari have fallen out of contention for the title this year, after a series of miscalculations in terms of their development. But the arrival of Lewis Hamilton from 2025 onwards gives the team from Maranello the impetus to push towards redemption in 2026 and beyond.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these