$405,000 Watch Steals Attention From Charles Leclerc’s Dull Look on Day 1 of Saudi Arabian GP

In F1 today, perhaps no one is as interested in fashion as Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Hamilton, in particular, is a prominent name in the industry and has changed the norm of drivers being hesitant to wear whatever they want to the paddock. The Briton loves to accessorize his looks in style.

Leclerc, meanwhile, has had to restrict himself a bit when it comes to wearing casual outfits to the paddock, owing to his association with Ferrari—a team strict about appearances—since 2019. Hamilton, who joined the Italian squad only recently, is now also getting a taste of the same. Both he and Leclerc have been wearing practically the same outfit (a Ferrari T-shirt) to the paddock on most race weekends this season.

This was also the case in Jeddah earlier today, as Leclerc arrived dressed in the Italian outfit’s branded T-shirt.

Even paired with a stylish pair of Dior jeans, Leclerc didn’t look as fashionable as he might have hoped. His accessories, however, were his saving grace.

Leclerc wore Ray-Ban sunglasses, which wasn’t surprising given their long-standing sponsorship. But it was the Richard Mille timepiece on his wrist that stole the spotlight.

He wore the RM 72-01 Automatic Winding Lifestyle Flyback Chronograph—the same model he had on during the F1-75 event in February this year. Richard Mille recently confirmed that they are launching a ‘Charles Leclerc’ edition of this exquisite timepiece, worth $405,000.

Made of rose gold and ceramic, the RM 72-01 features a rubber strap but still dazzles thanks to its white matte finish. In the ‘Leclerc’ edition, there seem to be some red accents along the edge of the dial, paying homage to the Ferrari driver’s Monegasque heritage, as the principality’s flag consists of these two colors.

As for the retail availability of this watch, it’s unlikely that Richard Mille will put a price tag on this special variant and offer it for general sale. Given that it’s a tribute to Leclerc’s racing career so far, they would likely want to keep it exclusive and manufacture it as a limited edition.

Leclerc certainly seems to favor the RM 72-01 collection from the Swiss watchmaker, having worn pieces from this line on several occasions. In Jeddah, the watch stood out even more due to his compulsion of wearing a Ferrari t-shirt.