“World’s Best Trained Boyfriend”: Fans React on Charles Leclerc’s Adorable ‘Photoshoot’ of His Girlfriend

From initially staying clear of the limelight on social media to embracing her status as one of the WAGs of the F1 paddock, Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, Alexandra St. Mleux, has come a long way. After making her Instagram account public, she has seen a huge surge in her follower count, which stands at 1.8 million currently.

With her now very much a public figure, she will naturally make sure to keep her followers updated about her life, and her recent post showcases pictures of her in Saudi Arabia. This means St. Mleux has accompanied Leclerc to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian GP weekend.

But before the Monegasque gets all busy with his racing activities at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, he is probably having a short getaway with his girlfriend. Leclerc also posted a few pictures of the short trip in Saudi Arabia, which also featured his trainer Andrea Ferrari, hinting that he has also accompanied the couple.

St. Mleux’s pictures, though, show her in a beautiful white gown, and she has posed amid some desert rocks, making for a great aesthetic frame. Now, while she didn’t mention anything in her caption, Leclerc was quick to ask for photo credits in the comments of her post, indicating that he would’ve clicked these pictures.

“Credits: @charles_leclerc”, he jokingly wrote. Naturally, fans are quite amused at the 27-year-old’s quick-witted comment as they claimed his demeanor to be “cute”.

“World’s best trained boyfriend”, one fan replied to Leclerc’s comment. “The best camera man ever”, another wrote.

Meanwhile, @uma_mezza hilariously commented that the Ferrari driver is “marking territory” via trying to claim credit for St. Mleux’s pictures.

Leclerc has shown the tendency to always want St. Mleux by his side in their relationship so far. While they weren’t initially hanging out in public together, owing to their common friendly links with Leclerc’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine, that phase has seemingly passed.

How Leclerc and St. Mleux’s relationship has evolved

After Sine and Leclerc mutually broke up in December 2022, the Ferrari driver was single for a period of six months or so before rumors about him and St. Mleux started to float.

Later, in 2024, they seemingly confirmed their relationship as St. Mleux started to visit races more often, also being present for Leclerc’s historic Monaco GP triumph. As a result, she has become one of the most followed WAGs of the paddock.

St. Mleux has become famous as a social media influencer via her primary presence on TikTok. Besides that, she has been an art student and has pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Art History at the École du Louvre. Her interest in art is evident thanks to her posts about her visits to various art museums and galleries across the world.