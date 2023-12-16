Charles Leclerc’s Winter Break Isn’t As Glamorous As It Seems With Ferrari Driver In Recovery

The 2023 US GP posed a unique challenge for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who had to face severe toothache arising from an infection. As such, the Monegasque had to complete the race with the help of painkillers. Currently enjoying his time off during the season break, Leclerc’s holiday isn’t as lavish as one might think, given his tooth problem persists.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/itsf1majo/status/1715488773482393653?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Per a screen grab uploaded on X by user ‘Julyia,’ Leclerc replied to the official handle of ‘Threads’ after they asked him what he was up to during his vacation. The 26-year-old revealed that apart from relaxing at home, he was also undergoing training to prep for the next season. Leclerc added he also had to see the dentist for his recurring toothache.

“Unfortunately, I also had to go to the dentist yesterday. So I’m spending this weekend recovering, haha.”

The tooth problem that Leclerc has been going through since the US GP weekend seems to have been an infection arising from the wisdom tooth. Recalling the weekend, Leclerc revealed he was in a lot of pain on Thursday, but things were slightly better on Friday.

Heading into the business end of things on the weekend, Leclerc thought it best to take some painkillers before the race. With the toothache varying, the Monegasque was unsure whether he needed to see a doctor about removing the tooth or not. However, he remained strong and continued driving the car without any immediate medical procedure. In the end, Leclerc claimed nothing affected him once he got in the car.

While Charles Leclerc recovers, Ferrari plans on testing their new car

With their star driver recovering nicely at his home, Ferrari has been hard at work in trying to come up with a much-improved car for the 2024 season. Both their 2024 drivers will soon be heading to Maranello to test the new car on the simulator, and their feedback will help further improve the shortcomings of the car. As such, reports suggest the 2024 Ferrari car is nearing its ‘virtual’ completion.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercdata/status/1731727826838000091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite finishing third in the constructor’s championship in 2023, Leclerc was happy to see Ferrari progressing in the right direction with regard to the development of the car. Even though the gap between them and Red Bull only went up, the Monegasque did not have much to complain about and instead looks at the 2024 season with optimism in his eyes. Leclerc hopes his team can make a strong comeback in 2024 while sporting a car that can challenge Red Bull for race wins.