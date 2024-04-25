“One of the Greatest Drivers Ever”: Max Verstappen Sheds Rivalry With Lewis Hamilton to Crown Him Among GOATs of F1

After sharing arguably one of the fiercest rivalries in F1 history in the 2021 season, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton seem to have put their past behind them and now seem to have nothing but respect for one another. In a recent interview, the Dutchman labeled the seven-time champion as “one of the greatest drivers ever“. As quoted by Deni on X (formerly Twitter), Verstappen said,

“He (Hamilton) is definitely up there as one of the greatest drivers ever. I have no need or desire to deny that. Consistency is his key, and staying on top of his game. The way he has managed his championships is very impressive. He has stood up when he needed to and made the difference“.

However, it is not just Verstappen who holds Hamilton in high regard. The Briton has also praised the Red Bull driver on numerous occasions previously.

After Max Verstappen redefined dominance in F1 by winning a record 19 races in a single season last year, Hamilton explained in an interview how the 26-year-old and his Red Bull team had been “faultless“. The Mercedes driver believes that Verstappen “raised the bar” and achieved an unprecedented level of dominance.

Although several moments of controversy took place over the course of the 2021 season, the Abu Dhabi GP arguably featured the worst of them. The primary concern was the source of the controversy.

It was triggered by a decision made by race control rather than by a move pulled off by Verstappen or Hamilton on the track. Secondly, this contentious moment took place at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. And perhaps most importantly, the controversy proved to be the title decider.

How did the controversy help Max Verstappen win his maiden championship?

While there is no doubt that both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were arguably deserving champions because of the kind of season both drivers had back in 2021, the unfortunate reality is that there could only be one winner. Ultimately, it was the Dutchman who emerged victorious and won his maiden championship.

However, he did have immense luck go his way. Until race control made some controversial decisions, Hamilton had a comfortable lead in the race. Moreover, even Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had claimed during the race that his side needed a “miracle” if Verstappen were to win the championship.

The miracle came in the form of race control committing a “human error“. Soon after race control admitted their mistake, Hamilton fans expressed their frustrations. However, nothing they could do would change the result of the race or the championship.

Verstappen won his maiden title that season, much to the delight of his fans. On the other hand, Hamilton suffered a heartbreaking defeat, one that he has admitted pains him until today.

However, with over two seasons having passed since the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton seem to have left their past behind. While the two continue to be fiercely competitive on the race track, they definitely do seem to have a more amicable and respectful relationship now.