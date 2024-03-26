Bizarre Prediction Sees Fernando Alonso Replacing Max Verstappen At Red Bull Because Christian Horner is a Fan

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher’s claims are likely to raise alarm bells for Red Bull. The German has claimed that three-time champion Max Verstappen is likely to leave the Milton Keynes-based outfit. However, Schumacher does believe that Red Bull have a strong replacement in mind. The 48-year-old claimed in a recent interview that Christian Horner will most likely sign Fernando Alonso as he’s a fan of the Spaniard.

While speaking in an interview with Sky Sports Germany (as quoted by Marca.com), Schumacher said, “Horner has always been a big fan of his (Fernando Alonso). He (Horner) seems to be serious about signing Alonso for next year, to have another strong driver if Verstappen leaves the team“.

Alonso, who’s currently in the last year of his contract with Aston Martin, doesn’t seem to be short on options. The Spaniard himself admitted that since he is the only double world champion available in the driver market, he is likely to have several suitors.

According to Schumacher, Red Bull are already keen on signing the 42-year-old if Verstappen does leave them at the end of 2024. Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that Mercedes could be interested in signing Alonso as a replacement for the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.

But, according to Schumacher, Red Bull are the favorites to sign Alonso as the former McLaren driver will want to sign for a team that is capable of providing him with a car that can win rather than just fill in the numbers. Schumacher then concluded by stating that the ongoing reports aren’t just “rumors” and that “the sources are pretty good”.

Consequently, Schumacher believes that there is every chance that Alonso will sign for Red Bull if the Milton Keynes-based outfit show an interest. As for Max Verstappen, the uncertainty surrounding his future continues amid the current turmoil at Red Bull.

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

The rest of 2024 is likely to provide one of the most exciting silly seasons as there are also rumors that Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull and join arch-rivals Mercedes. These rumors first began after Jos Verstappen called for the sacking of team principal Christian Horner, shortly after the independent barrister hired by the company dismissed the grievance of “inappropriate behavior” alleged against the Briton.

Jos claimed that as long as Horner stays put, it will only hurt the reputation of Red Bull and everyone involved in the team, including his son, Max. Soon after Jos’ remarks resulted in rumors spreading that Max could leave the team, these speculations only intensified after the future of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko also came into question.

Rumors emerged that Marko could leave Red Bull after the company reportedly began investigating him for his alleged involvement in compromising Horner. The future of Marko could impact Max severely as the three-time champion has made it abundantly clear that he has a close bond with the 80-year-old, and would find it difficult to stay at Red Bull if the Austrian left the side.

Considering Max himself has suggested that his future depends on Marko’s decision, there is a slim possibility that the 26-year-old could indeed leave the team. If he does, Mercedes could emerge as an unlikely option, with team principal Toto Wolff having admitted that his side would have a definite interest in signing the Dutchman.