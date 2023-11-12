HomeSearch

“Checo Will Be Our Driver Next Year”: Christian Horner Clarifies His ‘Intention’ Comment by Cementing Sergio Perez’s Future at Red Bull

Christian Horner had recently made an interesting statement when he said that Red Bull’s “intention” was to keep Sergio Perez in the team in 2024. However, many prominent media personnel used this as an opportunity to twist the 49-year-old’s words to hint at Perez’s exit. Now, Horner has come out with an explicit clarification regarding the future of Perez in the team, as per Motorsportweek.com.

Horner told Motorsport.com, (as quoted by Motorsportweek), “I am absolutely confident and clear that Checo will be our driver next year. Now, if he was injured or something like that, there are circumstances beyond our control. But the clear plan and therefore the clear intention is that he will continue”.

Earlier in the year, there were reports that Red Bull had given Sergio Perez an unofficial ultimatum. If the Mexican wanted to continue with the Milton Keynes outfit in 2024, he would have to retain P2 in the Drivers’ Championship. However, that has also been rubbished now.

As quoted by PlanetF1.com, Christian Horner has clarified in the past, “There’s no pre-mandate on Checo that says ‘You have to finish second or you won’t be driving the car next year’. That’s never been discussed.” With Lewis Hamilton faltering and unable to pressurize Perez in the last couple of races, it looks like the 33-year-old Red Bull driver might just be able to secure P2 this year.

Trouble at Mercedes helps Sergio Perez keep his Red Bull seat

During the past couple of race weekends, the W14 hasn’t been able to compete with the field like it could before. Naturally, Lewis Hamilton has not been able to make inroads into Sergio Perez’s lead in P2. Hence, Red Bull might just give Perez that extra lease of life for the forthcoming season.

The Guadalajara-born driver has helped his own cause, too. The Sao Paulo GP weekend saw a reinvigorated Perez. He seemingly managed to keep his pace at par with Max Verstappen and finished a respectable fourth in the race.

However, despite Perez’s improvement recently, the speculations surrounding his future are unlikely to cease anytime soon. Since other teams have been catching up to Red Bull, Perez has a much lower margin of error moving ahead. Consequently, he will have to be on top of his game if he wants to continue with Red Bull.

