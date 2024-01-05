Christian Horner Admits to Max Verstappen Special Treatment But Conditions Apply

The last two seasons have seen Max Verstappen dominate the intra-team battle, with Sergio Perez struggling to keep up with the prowess of his Dutch teammate. The discrepancy between the performances of both drivers led to a perceived imbalance within the Red Bull team, with Verstappen seemingly gaining more favor at each turn. Addressing the same in Sky Sports F1 Podcast, ‘Secrets of Success,’ Christian Horner admitted to favoring the Dutchman while also explaining the reason behind it.

“Max [Verstappen] came to us as a teenager. He’s now a world champion. I think the same is with Lewis Hamilton- He is now the most successful driver of all time. He will have more sway within his team than his teammate because his value to the team is significantly greater. And I think that it’s a matter of keeping that, though, in check.”

Horner added that there will always be certain privileges that the start of the team enjoys, but at the end of the day, they are still a part of the team, and there is no room for a “Prima Donna” on a team, as it then leads to them becoming bigger than a team. “He can’t achieve what he wants to without having the team behind him.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NetoDemetriou/status/1742045055152439510?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to the British engineer, achieving and maintaining balance is key to any team housing a champion and working efficiently. While the team should be respectful of the achievements of a driver, the driver should also understand that they are part of the team and that they need to continue working together to grow in the sport.

Max Verstappen ill-used his pull in the Red Bull team

Back in 2022, during the Brazilian Grand Prix, Verstappen stirred up a controversy after he refused to let Sergio Perez pass him for sixth place in the closing stages, despite his race engineer asking him to do so. Addressing the issue, Horner admitted it was a frustrating moment for him and the team, especially since it played out in front of the whole world. Immediately after the event, the team held talks with both drivers behind closed doors to understand the perspective of the guilty party.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FTotal_/status/1591883741475246080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Once discussions were over, the Red Bull team principal further understood the importance of setting clear-cut goals before the race and communicating clearly instead of assuming things. Horner believes the team should discuss such matters promptly and honestly. By doing so, the 50-year-old is instilling a healthy attitude within the team and is doing his best to avoid public conflicts that inevitably foreshadow their positive results and performances.