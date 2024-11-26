Christian Horner Answers What’s Max Verstappen’s “Most Outstanding Quality”

The 2024 championship win was among the tougher ones that Max Verstappen has had. Unlike the 2023 season, where he dominated with 19 wins, the Dutchman faced a worthy challenge. To overcome such pressure and emerge victorious with two more races to go was no mean feat. The mental strength needed to pull that off is what Christian Horner believes sets his star driver out from the rest.

When asked about Verstappen’s “most outstanding quality,” on the Box Box Box podcast, the Red Bull boss replied, “Just his mental strength. That mental resilience, the big-point moments. Like any great sportsman, it’s always when the pressure is really on to deliver. And that is where he has been absolutely outstanding.”

Verstappen certainly faced some moments throughout the season that tested his mental strength. Had it not been for his victories in those moments, the title fight with Lando Norris would still be alive. Verstappen’s drive at the Sao Paulo GP is a testament to the reigning champion’s ‘never give up’ approach.

Still buzzing… Never thought this would have been possible pic.twitter.com/RuCVDEqtmy — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 25, 2024

His management of the wet race, starting from P17 and going on to win, will immortalize his name in F1’s history books. The Spanish GP was another example that lends legitimacy to Horner’s point. Verstappen’s situational awareness at the start to overtake Norris and George Russell was a testament to his risk management.

Over the season, Verstappen also showcased his ability to pick his battles. On several occasions, the RB20’s limitations were apparent and forced the #1 driver to gauge what was practically achievable.

He used that ability to the best of his advantage at the British GP to overshoot expectations and finish P2 behind Lewis Hamilton. Having witnessed all these performances from close quarters, Horner believes Verstappen has made it among the best ever in F1.

Is Verstappen really among the best?

Winning a championship is what every F1 driver dreams of. Getting four of those is what only a lucky few get to enjoy. In fact, the feat is so rare that in F1’s history of 75 years, only six drivers have managed to get there. That alone should be enough to count Verstappen’s name among the greatest of the sport.

However, one should observe caution when comparing drivers from different eras. That is because of the advancement of cars, circuits, and safety. Moreover, F1 now has more races than ever in a racing calendar. Thanks to 23 races in 2023, Verstappen surpassed all records to bag 19 wins over the season.

In the same year, he broke his previous record for most podium finishes over a season with 21. Earlier, he broke Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record in 2021 with 18 podiums. In 2024, despite not having a similarly dominant car, he has managed eight wins and 13 podiums (with two more races to go).

This outstanding run could soon come to a halt. That is because of the progress other teams are making while Red Bull seem to have hit the ceiling and look to be running out of ideas. This could make the title fight a lot more interesting in 2025 before the new era of regulations starts a year later.