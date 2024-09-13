Christian Horner Bars Adrian Newey From Attending F1 Races While Still Working for Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is seemingly furious after Aston Martin made a public announcement to confirm Adrian Newey’s signing for 2025. As a result, Horner has reportedly decided to bar Newey from attending F1 races until the 65-year-old is in contract with Red Bull till the first quarter of 2025.

When asked what he made of Newey signing for Aston Martin, Horner acknowledged it was a huge moment for the Silverstone-based outfit to make such a blockbuster signing. However, at the same time, he feels the team’s celebrations have been “premature”.

Soon after Horner gave his comments to the media, Autosport reported that the team has decided to bar Newey from attending any of the remaining races in the 2024 season. This means that the British aerodynamicist may not be able to attend the United States Grand Prix next month, a race he was slated to attend.

⚠️ | After the unveiling at Aston Martin, Adrian Newey returned to Red Bull’s Milton Keynes factory to resume working on the RB17 road car. On the High Performance Podcast Newey said he had not been part of Red Bull’s F1 team since the Japanese GP. Newey said: “I have been out… pic.twitter.com/Cp7oAsPBtZ — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) September 13, 2024

Although Newey is still under Red Bull’s contract, he revealed he had stopped working on the team’s F1 operations ever since the Japanese Grand Prix this year. He then added that since then he has been working tirelessly on Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar project.

He added that he will continue working on the same until March 1, 2025, following which he will officially join Aston Martin. While the Briton will continue to work on this project until then, he revealed he will not be doing so from the “factory as much”. Instead, Newey will be discussing the project with his team via video conferences and emails.