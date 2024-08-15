RB17 Fans in for a Surprise: Adrian Newey Drops Another Bombshell on $6.5 Million Hypercar

The RB17 hypercar, which made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, instantly became a fan favorite. However, fans were in for a surprise when Adrian Newey revealed some unexpected details about the RB17 during a recent interview on the Talking Bull podcast.

The RB17 is an absolute stunner. pic.twitter.com/HdXWTzsrIB — F1 Chronicle (@F1Chronicle) August 15, 2024

The 65-year-old stated that the model shown at Goodwood was not the final version of the RB17. “The model that was unveiled yesterday is actually a year old so it’s what I would call the second evolution of the car,” Newey explained. This meant that the final product, which is still in development, would differ quite a bit from the version fans saw at Goodwood.

This added a new level of excitement for those following the RB17’s development. As Newey discussed the progress, he provided insight into the process of refining the car’s crucial components. He mentioned that the manufacturing stage is just beginning, with various parts like suspension components and the rear crash structure already in production. He shared,

“The engine will be on the dyno in September. We’re very much into detail design now so the monocoque, the tub is in the process of being released so that’ll be in manufacturing shortly.”

Newey explained that while some parts are now fixed, the team continues to tweak others as they work towards finalizing the design. The Briton also recounted a recent change he made to the car’s exhaust layout.

A work of art ‍ #RB17 pic.twitter.com/8hW5s8VNBW — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 12, 2024

Just weeks before the car was set to be unveiled, Newey wasn’t satisfied with how the tailpipes were positioned. This last-minute decision caused some disruption within the team, but Newey was unapologetic.

Things to know about the RB17

The RB17 features a two-seater carbon fiber monocoque chassis and is powered by a semi-stressed, mid-mounted, naturally aspirated V10 engine. This engine is capable of revving up to 15,000 rpm, delivering over 1,200 horsepower to the rear wheels through a carbon fiber gearbox.

However, despite its immense power, the RB17 is surprisingly light, weighing in at under 900 kg. The RB17 is also very much exclusive. With only 50 units set to be produced, each car is priced at a staggering $6.5 million.

For that price, each customer receives a special experience, becoming part of the Red Bull family. This includes access to track events on some of the world’s greatest circuits and personalized driver development programs.

What makes the RB17 even more special is that it is Newey’s last major project with Red Bull before he departs from the team in 2025.