mobile app bar

Christian Horner Came Up With Too Much Drama, Says Guenther Steiner

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Christian Horner Came Up With Too Much Drama, Says Guenther Steiner

Credits: IMAGO Fotoarena

Red Bull and Mercedes were two of the most dominant teams in F1 in the 2010s. Both of its team principals, Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, rose to fame at that time, and each had their own strengths and weaknesses. Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner, however, revealed that Horner came with more ‘drama’.

On The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner was asked who was more ‘annoying’ between Horner and Wolff. The Italian-American replied, “I would say Christian because he came up with too much drama.” 

Steiner added that dealing with Wolff was much more direct. When Mercedes won, Wolff understood it was because his team was the best.

Steiner became boss of Haas in 2016, which was the team’s first year in the sport. So, he did not directly deal with Horner during Red Bull’s first era of dominance, which was between 2010 and 2013. Instead, he had to stand with the rest of the Team Principals and watch Wolff’s team Mercedes win eight Constructors’ titles in a row.

In 2022, however, Red Bull embarked on another dominant spell, and this time, Steiner witnessed Horner’s ‘drama’ firsthand. Mercedes, meanwhile, fell into a slump in this period.

Horner and Wolff’s bitter rivalry

During Red Bull and Mercedes’ dominant periods, Horner and Wolff [respectively] had to live in each others’ shadows. The only time their teams truly competed for the World Championship in the same year was in 2021 when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen went toe to toe for the title.

Verstappen edged past Hamilton in the season finale to win the Drivers’ Championship, but Mercedes prevailed over Red Bull in the Constructors’. It was a season full of heated battles, both on track and off it [verbally].

Wolff and Horner took fierce digs at one another, accusing each other of dirty play, and trying to pull each other down. But as both teams went in different directions in the performance index next season onwards, their rivalry toned down.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these