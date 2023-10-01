Christian Horner Credits His Rivals For Handing Red Bull Dominant Constructor’s Crown

Red Bull has been utterly dominant this season, winning 15 of the 16 races so far to win their sixth Constructors’ Championship. Reigning champion Max Verstappen has won 13 of them, while Sergio Perez has won two. There are several reasons why the Milton Keynes-based outfit has been so successful. First and perhaps most importantly, the RB19 is arguably the most dominant car in F1 history. Meanwhile, other reasons for their dominance can be the RB19’s reliability, the quality of their two drivers, and the execution of the team’s strategy. While these are most likely the reasons for Red Bull’s success this season, team principal Christian Horner believes that there is another reason.

The 49-year-old has interestingly explained how Red Bull’s rivals have made it easier for them to clinch the championship. He believes that while his side’s main competitors jostled against each other to become the best of the rest, Red Bull kept extending their advantage at the top.

Christian Horner explains how Red Bull’s rivals helped his side

While speaking in a recent interview with motorsport.com, Christian Horner opened up on how the inconsistency of Red Bull’s main rivals helped them to dominate race weekends. He began by explaining how their main rivals changed from one week to another. As for his own side, the 49-year-old believes that they have been highly consistent in contrast to the others.

“We’ve been 90% consistent at the front of the field, and we’ve been fairly limited in the amount of development that we’ve done on the car. The regulations are stable, so we have the same gearbox on the car. We have the same chassis largely as last year, so an awful lot of is carried over“, explained Horner (as quoted by RBR News).

The Briton then also went on to praise his team for their fantastic job in developing the car. Horner believes it has been incredible how his side has dominated a variety of circuits this season. Like Horner, Max Verstappen too, praised his team Red Bull for their tremendous performance this season.

Max Verstappen thanks Red Bull for their outstanding efforts

Soon after Red Bull clinched the Constructors’ title for the sixth time, Max Verstappen was all praises for them. The Dutchman explained in an interview with Sky Sports about how it is important to thank the people back at the factory who have worked extremely hard.

The 25-year-old believes that even though not all of Red Bull’s employees come to the race track, they yet deserve all the praises one can give for their efforts this season. He believes that the way people back in the factory have worked this season to produce the best car possible and develop it throughout the year has just been phenomenal.