Unaware of Charles Leclerc’s Epic Failure, Oscar Piastri Picks Him in Basketball Dream Team

Seems like Oscar Piastri is unaware of Charles Leclerc’s terrible skills at basketball. The Aussie driver recently picked five drivers from the current grid for his dream basketball team, and shockingly, the Monegasque got a mention.

Piastri recently attended the Cleveland Cavaliers vs the Brooklyn Nets game. Before the start of the match, the McLaren star had a brief interview with TNT.

When asked about his pick for a five-man all-F1 team, Piastri made an easy pick with the first four drivers. However, when it came to picking the fifth player for his team, he took a long pause before choosing Leclerc.

Piastri most likely didn’t watch Leclerc’s latest vlog from his vacation in LA. In the video recently uploaded on YouTube, Leclerc jokingly talks about switching careers before shooting some hoops. Given the number of attempts he took to net his first, he likely made a smart decision to choose F1 as a career rather than basketball.

As for Piastri’s first four choices, they included Zhou Guanyu, Alex Albon, George Russell, and Logan Sargeant. Albon and Russell got picked for their tall stature. Sargeant, on the other hand, was simply picked for his American heritage, which Piastri admitted was a bit stereotypical of him.

While picking Albon and Russell for their height, Piastri joked about not picking Yuki Tsunoda. The McLaren driver hilariously explained his reasoning by stating, “Because he’s tiny.”

Oscar Piastri surrounded by stars for his first NBA game

Formula 1 is currently going through its off-season and drivers are engaging in activities they love. Watching NBA games is definitely a newfound hobby for Oscar Piastri who admitted this was his first outing.

One fellow driver he gave a shoutout to for being an NBA fanatic was Zhou Guanyu. While picking him in his five-man team, Piastri revealed that the Alfa Romeo speedster played basketball a bit and was a big fan of Kobe Bryant.

Among others who attended the game were current soccer star Kylian Mbappe, ex-soccer players David Beckham and Ronaldo, and former basketball player Tony Parker. All four enjoyed the game, which was played in Paris. Cavaliers won the game 111-102.

The Nets went into rampage mode in the final few minutes. However, the Cavs were able to hold them off. At halftime, Cavaliers led with a comfortable margin of 54-34.

The lead proved helpful in squeezing out the victory in the final moments. The Cavaliers came out victorious in their last encounter as well with a slender margin of 114-113. The two sides will now once again lock horns on February 8.