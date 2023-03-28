Christian Horner Denied Max Verstappen Elite Status Amid Rising Hostility With Sergio Perez in Red Bull F1 Camp

In a recent development, Christian Horner has denied giving Max Verstappen the number-one status in Red Bull. This comes right before the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, when the two drivers will start the third race of the season separated by one point.

According to Express UK, the Red Bull boss chose the team over any individual in his latest statement. As per Horner’s words, he gave the drivers a stern objective to follow before the race in Jeddah.

Max Verstappen is only ONE point ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez! 😮 pic.twitter.com/dnfPamgJkg — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 20, 2023

He said that the drivers are free to race. But they have to keep the team in mind before anything else. Then they will have to be respectful towards each other and respect the cars they are driving. That’s the rule of engagement laid out by the British executive.

Admittedly, Verstappen and Perez seem to be the only title contenders this season. With a win and P2 to each of them, none of the drivers are even close regarding points or positions.

Furthermore, the Mexican driver looks to be even more comfortable with the latest RB-19, which has brought direct competition to the defending champion.

Horner is happy with the drivers so far

With P1 in the constructors’ championship and P1 and P2 in the driver’s standings, the Red Bull team principal can be anything but unhappy.

After back-to-back 1-2 in Bahrain and Jeddah, things are working out perfectly for the Milton-Keynes-based team. Moreover, the team boss is also happy with how drivers have shown their class.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE F1 OPENER IN BAHRAIN 🏎️🏁 Sergio Perez helps Red Bull to a double podium, while Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin finishes third pic.twitter.com/AKreTQwEK5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2023

He said that the team had got two mature drivers who worked well and worked well together. He further stated that the team wanted maximum points, and the duo executed the task perfectly.

Verstappen and Perez are not friends, but not at war

Hostility between the two Red Bull drivers might have increased, but that doesn’t mean they are at war with each other, thinks David Croft of Sky Sports.

However, Croft also said that the Red Bull duo are not friends. This analysis by the SkySports commentator comes right after Verstappen defied the team call and snatched the fastest lap in Jeddah after his driveshaft story.

Croft is also of the opinion that things from the past also had their role to play in the hostility between the duo, such as the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix and the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.