Lewis Hamilton Reviews Mercedes’ Latest Limited Edition Ride Featuring V8 Engine

Amidst his dynamic off-season break, Lewis Hamilton has been captivating fans with his thrilling escapades. Whether soaring through the skies at over 10,000 feet or navigating the asphalt in Mercedes’ latest road cars, Hamilton’s adventures are nothing short of extraordinary. In a recent upload on the official Mercedes YouTube channel, Hamilton takes on the role of a car reviewer, putting the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ through its paces.

Advertisement

The seven-time champion enthusiastically approved the impressive vehicle. However, Hamilton candidly expressed his disappointment with the understeer of the car during the video review. For those not acquainted with the term, understeer is an unfavorable characteristic that arises when a car turns less than intended while approaching a corner.

Nevertheless, Lewis Hamilton’s overall review remained positive. In the video captured in Immendingen, Hamilton, while driving at a speed of 220 km/h, lauded the car’s impeccable throttle response with the V8 engine in the hood. Describing the experience Hamilton said, “Such a nice balance on the way in. Nice and smooth on steering. Great power. Power delivery is really strong. A lot of power this thing. The balance on the way in is so nice. So smooth.”

Advertisement

Enhancing the allure of the Mercedes-AMG GT lineup is the recent introduction of the limited-edition 4MATIC version by the Silver Arrows. Although the coupe variant of this captivating vehicle first appeared in 2018, the newly unveiled 4MATIC edition guarantees exclusivity, with availability limited to just 12 months.

The color choices in the design, graphite grey magno, diamond white bright, or graphite grey metallic further emphasize its visual appeal. Particularly noteworthy is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ Edition 1, capturing attention with its formidable 470 kW (639 hp) top-of-the-range V8 engine.

How close is the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and cars?

Since his childhood, Lewis Hamilton has been a devoted racer, and as he matures, his childhood passion has evolved into a fleet of extraordinary machines that can quicken the pulse of any adult. With a net worth of $285 million, Hamilton possesses a remarkable collection of supercars, each holding a unique place in automotive history.

From renowned brands such as Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari to a distinctive vintage Ford Mustang Shelby, the boy from Stevenage has curated a collection that exemplifies his discerning taste.

Advertisement

The Sun reports that Hamilton’s car collection amounts to a staggering $16.4 million. Among his impressive lineup is the AMG SLS Black, a true powerhouse propelled by a 6.2-liter V8 engine boasting 620 horsepower.

However in recent times, Lewis Hamilton has openly acknowledged that he rarely utilizes his extensive private car collection. Driven by an increasing awareness of environmental issues, Hamilton claims that he selectively chooses to drive his petrol-powered gems.

In line with this motivation, Hamilton embraces the Mercedes AMG Project One, an innovative vehicle with the ability to achieve an impressive top speed of nearly 220 mph. The Project One, equipped with the same F1 engine that propels Hamilton during race weekends, underscores Mercedes’ dedication to bringing F1 technology to regular streets.

However, what distinguishes Hamilton’s association with Project One is his purchase of not one but two of these Hypercars. While one is set aside for the Formula 1 champion himself, the other finds a place in his father’s collection. Nevertheless, this exclusivity comes at a substantial cost, with each unit carrying an impressive price tag of $2.7 million.