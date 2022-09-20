$2 million Yacht that Charles Leclerc named after his second F1 win

Charles Leclerc bought a superluxurious yacht in 2020, which he has named after his most special F1 win with Ferrari at their own den.

When Ferrari signed Charles Leclerc, he was considered to be a prodigy. And they were right to invest their money and faith in him, as he made an instant impact.

So much that Ferrari was forced to prioritize Leclerc over four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Soon in his first year with Ferrari, the Monegasque bagged two wins.

The first was in Spa, though he didn’t celebrate over there despite having the first taste of success, as his close friend and F2 driver Antoine Hubert lost his life during a collision only a day before Leclerc’s race.

Leclerc bagged another win during the following Grand Prix weekend at Monza. This time it was in front of Tifosis, so the win was special, as Ferrari won at their own home for the first time in nine years.

In 2020, to remember that amazing win, Leclerc named a newly bought yacht after Monza. According to the South China Morning Post, the $2 million 15-metre-long open-type yacht comes with open decks and two cabins for four people.

Charles Leclerc is on the verge of losing the championship

In 2022, after Ferrari’s long spell of debacles, it seemed like Leclerc had a real shot at the title this year. After the initial successes by Ferrari, it seemed that the dry spell of 15 years by the Maranello-based team would finally get over.

But questionable strategies and a big hit on engine reliability made them lose points against Red Bull. Now, Max Verstappen leads the standings with over 116 points.

So, practically it’s over for Leclerc. Even the Monegasque admits that the title is “mathematically beyond his reach” now. If Leclerc finishes below P7 in Singapore and Verstappen wins, the title will go straight to the Dutchman.

Charles Leclerc can still theoretically become World Champion if he wins + takes fastest lap at every race, and Max finishes P7 or below at every race… — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) September 20, 2022

Therefore, it would be better for Ferrari to make amends for the next year and come in stronger. Because even Mercedes, who showed initial hiccups in the season, seemed to resolve their fundamental problems and will probably rise back to contest for the title.

